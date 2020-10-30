AMORY – Several elected officials serving Monroe County and Amory officially switched political parties to Republican during a ceremony Friday at the Monroe County Government Complex.
Those who changed parties were Sheriff Kevin Crook, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West and Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley and Amory Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle and Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss.
Most of the candidates formerly ran as Democrats, with the exception of West and Gurley, who both ran Independent in last year’s county election.
Several other Republican officials were on hand, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, District 17 Sen. Chuck Younger, District 20 Rep. Chris Brown, District 39 Rep. Dana McLean and Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Josiah Coleman.
“What you’re doing is actually following where your heart has always been,” Wicker said to the local officials.
For more on this story, check out the Nov. 4 edition of the Monroe Journal.