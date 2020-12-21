ABERDEEN – Monroe County 911 Director Donna Sanderson briefed the board of supervisors Dec. 7 on the plan for renumbering addresses along Highway 125. The stretch of highway is from the Highway 278/ former Highway 25 intersection in Amory, through Becker onto the Highway 25 bypass.
The name of the stretch of road needs to be changed due to the construction of the Highway 25 bypass around Amory.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this. It will probably be February before letters can be sent out,” Sanderson said.
The portion of road has been without an official designation since the new bypass opened in 2018.
“We’re almost there,” Sanderson said about the mass notification by mail.
Addresses along the affected area will receive a letter from Sanderson with the new address number which will be effective immediately.
“In areas annexed by the city of Amory, the new number assigned will be a four-digit number,” she said. “Addresses in the county will receive a new five-digit number beginning with 5 determined in the same way as the current countywide rural numbers. The new numbers will begin at the Highway 25/125 intersection just below Shady Meadows Road and number northward to the Amory city limits.”
Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright speculated that the county will have to rely on mail forwarding for a while until everyone affected will get adjusted to the change.
In other business, Sanderson reported on correspondence from the wireless commission offering Monroe County 911 eight radios for the ambulance service.
“All we had to do was apply for them but we had to reply by the next day,” she said. “A couple of days later, I received notice that we were approved. They cost us nothing. The wireless commission got the radios with CARES Act money. I just need to determine how to inventory them.”
County Administrator Bob Prisock briefed the board on bids received for new Zetron fire station alerting equipment to replace old equipment that is no longer functioning.
“We have to buy it and get reimbursed. We anticipate getting a small allowance for scrap value for the old equipment to the extent it can be repurposed,” he said.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson concurred that this was another item for the county that could not be put off any longer.
“We’ve kicked this can about as far as we can kick it,” he said.
Supervisors also approved an order directing Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer to have a notice published informing solid waste customers of the garbage pickup for the upcoming holiday season. Garbage normally picked up on Fridays will be collected on the following Monday. Dec. 25’s collection will occur on Dec. 28, and Jan. 1’s collection will be delayed until Jan. 4.
Wright commented on measures that will have to be taken at her office to alleviate overcrowding as citizens come to pay taxes and obtain license plates. Crowd limits and social distancing will have to be practiced per directives from the governor.
“It’s a work in progress,” she said. “We’ve had to break up a skirmish or two.”
She sympathized with customers’ complaints about the convenience fee added for online payments, saying the fees are determined by the vendor.
“The vendor’s system is expensive and not user-friendly,” Richardson said.
Wright said she was investigating other vendors to use.
Board president Fulton Ware asked supervisors to consider making rural recreation donations to food pantries in the county for food distribution.
“We want to be able to help people in need at this time of year,” he said.
The board approved donations of $500 for each approved food pantry.