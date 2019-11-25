AMORY – Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley partnered with AARP Nov. 14 at the Monroe County Government Complex for a workshop to educate senior citizens about broadband internet.
Its timing came on the heels of the Monroe County Electric Power Association approving to move forward with the broadband initiative.
AARP representative Melinda Bertucci gave some analogies to describe the evolution of the internet through the years.
“The internet was built off of the platforms of telephone, telegraph and radio,” she said. “It began as a dial-up service, which we would compare to a single-lane gravel road. Digital subscriber lines advanced the service to a two-lane road. Today’s broadband fiber has evolved into an intergalactic superhighway with virtually no speed limit.”
She stressed that it is a process to get there, and the mission is possible only by investing combined effort embodied in a rural broadband task force.
“Rural broadband authority for electric power cooperatives was one of the top five bills in the last legislature,” she said. “It was the first bill to be signed into law this year after being passed in only 16 days. Major backers of the legislation included AARP, Farm Bureau and the Mississippi Association of Realtors.”
Presley was quick to give credit to Monroe County Electric Power Association member Gerald Weathers for rallying together a support group of some 4,000 fellow members to advocate the initiative to the MCEPA Board of Directors.
“This project was dead, dead, dead until the community meeting at Becker. It’s by the power of the people that this is moving forward,” he said.
Presley stressed that commercial providers are not going to provide service where it won’t make them money. On the other hand, electric cooperatives that are member-owned are required to provide service to every member who subscribes.
“Nowhere has the struggle been harder than in Monroe County,” he said.
Presley said it’s up to the membership to build interest in the project that will be years in the making.
“This will be the largest fiber optic deployment ever,” he said. “We need to educate our board members, neighbors and community about its benefits. Without it, we can’t attract folks to our area and we can’t keep who we have [from leaving].”
He provided further illustrations of how broadband will help rural health. Telehealth will reduce long-distance travel to hospitals for treatment.
“Internet service will add three percent to the value of the average home when so equipped,” he said.
Presley emphasized that continued participation in the process is vital to its success.
“A ballot will be coming in the mail for the membership to authorize a change in the charter. This is different from the survey just completed. It needs to be done,” Presley said.
He doesn’t know a schedule or order of construction across MCEPA’s four districts at this time, leaving it to the discretion of the board to choose the best path. He emphasized prudent planning will bring a quicker return on the initial investment, thereby fueling faster implementation.
Weathers eagerly awaits the service with a projected monthly rate that he said would provide him with enough savings to pay his electric bill.
“Cooperatives that are successful have engaged members,” Presley said.
He encouraged the membership to utilize the forum established by Weathers on Facebook under the name of Monroe County Citizens for Broadband.