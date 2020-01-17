ABERDEEN – While doing work to clear property alongside Matubba Street, its owner Jim Lamping, along with Bobby Watkins, discovered a city street apparently never brought into use, according to discussion at Jan. 7’s board of aldermen meeting.
“They ran across an old city map and found where there’s an old city street that’s never been a city street called West Jefferson Street. It runs from the border of Matubba over to the border of Mobile Street. It was abandoned, never paved, never used, and he has asked if the board would adopt an ordinance officially closing this as a street,” said board attorney Bob Faulks.
The approved action means the city has no obligation to maintain it, even though it never has, and it also acted as a quitclaim deed conveying property up to the center line of the 40-foot-wide drive to Lamping.
Lamping owns the antebellum home Lauri Mundi and purchased the property to the north, where the street was found.
Ginny Pounders of the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter and Neil Palmer announced upcoming Mardi Gras festivities Feb. 8, which includes a parade at 2 p.m. and a gala at 6 p.m.
“It’s going to be an unusual day for Aberdeen. We’ve never had anything like this, and this will be the furthest north there will be a Mardi Gras ball and parade,” Pounders said. “We need your help to turn it into something big.”
She followed up by publicly thanking Mayor Maurice Howard for recently pulling her vehicle out of a ditch near his home.
“He would not take any money for it either, and I mean I was in the ditch bad. I had a woman in the car with me screaming bloody murder and I said, ‘Shut up. Nobody got hurt. Nothing’s hurt but my pride,’” she said of the incident before Howard arrived.
Later during his input, Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington jokingly made a motion that the board adopt a resolution commending Howard on his civic mindedness pulling her out of the ditch.
Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes thanked the Aberdeen Electric Department for quickly restoring power following a recent storm, and Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing thanked the Aberdeen Fire Department for containing a fire earlier in the day off of Vine Street.
“The outside of the house still looks good. They were there on time and saved enough of it that it can be repaired,” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis as the city’s pro temp judge.
“In the past, we’ve had a judge pro temp in case our city judge is out of town. It’s always been Judge [Robert] Fowlkes, and Judge Brandon Davis has asked for that. It’s just to sign bonds in case something happens,” said city clerk Jackie Benson.
Aldermen approved for city engineer Dustin Dabbs to hire a surveyor to formulate a property description to be used for a lease agreement for property at the Prairie Industrial Park.
Following discussion, the board approved for 2,500 to 2,600 electric meters previously declared as surplus to be destroyed. Someone bid 11 to 12 cents per meter a while back but never came through with the deal.
Buffington and Sykes asked if they could be readvertised.
“You can spend money on them but right now we’re housing them in a trailer that’s costing $200 per month to store them,” said electric department manager Brian Sanders.
Ryan Love was hired by the board as a part gym supervisor for the park and recreation department.