ABERDEEN – Following approval of a contract that will equate to $170,000 in annual savings for the purchase of wholesale electricity, Mayor Maurice Howard challenged the board of aldermen in its decision regarding a city gun policy during a Sept. 26 special-called meeting.
Following a motion by Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone and a second by Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington, the board approved to rescind the June 18, 2013 policy banning firearms from city property due to the state adopting an open carry firearms policy.
“City property includes a broad, broad base,” Stone said. “That will let our new policy stand.”
Aldermen approved in September to adopt a policy that signage will prohibit certain types of weapons in the board room of City Hall. Earlier in the month, Howard brought a gun in a holster to a public hearing about the new fiscal year budget, which raised Stone’s concerns.
Howard took issue after the board action in September and threatened to sue current board of aldermen members who voted for the gun policy if they didn’t overturn the decision. Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing was not present for the meeting when it passed.
Howard said after the meeting he has an attorney but he has not named who it is. He told aldermen last week they can’t stop him from carrying a gun wherever he wants to carry one.
After the meeting, Howard wished to share his concerns with the Monroe Journal.
“What we just witnessed was the legislation of lawmakers using their legislation authority to first illegally create policy and then to legally go back and fix illegal policy with the same legislation power that they had to make illegal policy,” he said. “Our board has for years done incriminating, illegal things. With the latest gun policy, they just so happened to get caught. And by them getting caught red-handed, they had no other choice but to go back and rescind.
“I’m expected our incompetent lawyer, Bob Faulks, to again change the minutes, which were recorded in our last board meeting that I actually have a live recording of, as well as my attorneys have a live recording of. If there’s anything outside of what was spoken verbatim in the board room, those minutes will not legally be approved.”
Aldermen met Oct. 1, after the Monroe Journal’s print deadline, and Howard said he was willing to play the recording before the minutes were approved. He also said aldermen were going to have to address his two salary cuts last summer.
“They are to approve my salary back with every dollar that they have taken away from me added to my salary [retroactively and including raises]. According to the law, the board is not supposed to have the legal right to arbitrarily take anyone’s salary because of opinion, personal issues, what they consider I am not doing that there is no policy for,” Howard said.
He previously threatened to sue the board of aldermen for the salary cuts and said he’ll follow through if the board doesn’t restore his salary.
“I want the citizens to know that their mayor has been treated unfairly since I’ve been elected. I’ve had my rights taken. I’ve had my means of living taken. I basically work for the City of Aberdeen for free for $457 per month,” he said. “I did not have the proper opportunity to succeed as mayor, and that is why I have no doubt in my mind I will run again in 2020.”
TVA savings
During the board meeting, Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders said the Tennessee Valley Authority will not enact a 1.5 percent rate increase for four years as has been done for the past six years.
“What they’ve also tried to initiate by retaining all 154 local power distributors, they’re offering a 20-year contract with TVA that you’d get a three-percent discount monthly on your wholesale rate,” Sanders said.
He said for Aberdeen, it would equate to $170,000 in annual savings. TVA wants the money invested back into the Aberdeen Electric Department, and Sanders suggested an upgrade to LED lighting. TVA is working on a cost-analysis study pertaining to street lights alongside Highway 25.
“Along with that, I’d like to include the thoroughfare streets of Chestnut, Meridian and Matubba, as well as Commerce, for a lighting upgrade to all lights,” he said.
He said security lights offered to customers will be upgraded to having LED options.
Ewing asked how the $170,000 in savings would be passed along to customers. Sanders said they wouldn’t see savings but they wouldn’t have to face a yearly 1.5 percent increase in bills.
“From TVA’s perspective, they’re looking at the end-rate payer by not going up 1.5 percent, but they’re moreso looking at the 154 [distributors] from keeping their customers from outsourcing somewhere else to get their power,” Sanders said.
Following further discussion, aldermen approved a 20-year contract with TVA.