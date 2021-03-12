ABERDEEN – Following an executive session March 2, the board of aldermen approved Chris Dobbins as the city’s temporary acting assistant police chief, per the recommendation of Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes noted in his motion Randle is ill.
The motion, seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, passed with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voting against it.
“My reason behind it is the military background I know Mr. Dobbins has. He’s had some of the similar training I’ve had in my time. I know what he’s gone through and know he’s capable of leading. The department is going to need some stability. If the department doesn’t have stability, then a lot of things will go wrong that we’ve never seen before. With a leader, a leader will capture all that and put it in a bottle and continue to make things work and make it functional,” Haynes said.
City leaders said they’ll closely monitor the Aberdeen Police Department.
Earlier in the meeting, aldermen approved the resignations of two Aberdeen police officers. They also approved to advertise for two full-time officers, whether they’re certified or not.
Grant funds and economic development
In other business, Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth read a letter from the Mississippi Development Authority stating the city was awarded a $119,996 Small Municipalities Grant.
She noted former mayor, Maurice Howard, applied for the grant and shared her appreciation for the effort. It was not discussed how the city will spend the grant money.
During citizen’s input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins shared a report on how tourism relief funds have reached the masses to promote the city, thus creating a return on investment.
Five digital billboards in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee accounted for 525,000 impressions, an ad in a special edition of USA Today about the Aberdeen Black History Trail reached 50 million people through readers and 34 websites, two new marketing videos about shopping and outdoor recreation had 273,000 views, and three magazine ads generated 500 and counting travel requests.
“All of that yielded $8 million in lodging and restaurant revenue during the national pandemic. Those were some really good numbers I wanted to share,” Robbins said.
Garth said she and Haynes had a discussion with Howard Harper, who purchased the former Holley Performance building but has faced issues with environmental matters and a legal description on part of the property before the sale can be finalized.
After discussion, board members refrained from action until having further conversations with county supervisors board attorney David Houston.
Haynes also updated board members on a workshop he attended earlier in the day through the chamber of commerce.
“They were very open with me and told a lot of things that were very enlightening when it comes to economic development. A lot of times, we talk about it but when you don’t know all the correct information to be able to create…economic development is not created out of thin air; it’s a collaborative effort,” he said.
During his input, Holliday said he’d like for the city to pursue efforts to develop the city’s port.
As far as the city’s contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority, Garth has worked to set up a face-to-face meeting with the electricity provider. She said the board will meeting with TVA representatives, and attorneys for both entities will be present for the closed meeting. She said there will also be a separate meeting between city leaders and Westlake officials.
In other business
In another matter following executive session, Garth recommended a motion to give city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. latitude to request and respond for the protection of Aberdeen’s legislative and executive bodies.
Haynes motioned for the request, and Holliday seconded, but Ward 5 Alderman John Allen and Odom both wanted a clear understanding of the request.
“It’s for him to be able to request documents, do research for us to know if we’re in the right or the wrong so he can keep us on the legal path where we need to be,” Garth said.
Zinn said the motion would affirm his duties as city attorney.
“The reason I am putting it out there is some of the tricky nastiness of people and what they read into our minutes, so I want it specifically stated that we give him the latitude,” Garth said.
Zinn said action wasn’t necessary since it’s in the scope of his job responsibilities.
During his input, Haynes noted he wants to be proactive about an emergency management plan for the city since severe weather season is approaching.
During her input, Garth asked the board to consider improvements for the city judge’s chambers at City Hall. After discussion, board members approved Holliday’s motion to advertise for bids for quotes to remodel the area. Garth said improvements include sanding and refinishing.
Haynes also mentioned issues with leaks at the Aberdeen Public Works building and the Aberdeen Electric Department’s warehouse.