ABERDEEN – Aberdeen cable TV customers will continue service with MaxxSouth for the next decade following board of aldermen approval Sept. 7 of an agreement with the provider.
“We cover the entire city. We do not know of any areas we do not cover,” said Rick Ferrall, vice president of MaxxSouth government and legal affairs, during a public hearing about cable service.
The franchise agreement does not include broadband or digital phone services – just cable TV.
One change agreed by aldermen during their meeting following the public hearing was an increase in the franchise fee from four percent to five percent, which will generate more revenue for the city.
Ferrall said there are approximately 1,100 cable TV customers in Aberdeen. While the number of cable TV accounts is on a downward trend nationwide, the number of internet customers is increasing.
“What you’re really competing against is Netflix where you have up to your eyeballs in selections,” said city attorney Bob Faulks.
Ferrall said Netflix doesn’t have the same type of programming MaxxSouth offers, and several of the companies the streaming service first partnered with now have their own streaming services.
“All cable companies are buying programming from the same programmers – Disney, NBC Universal. I will tell you the exorbitant increases we get every year is ridiculous. Video programming has gotten out of control. We’ve lobbied with Congress for many, many years to allow a la carte billing so you can pick and choose the channels you want. Our contract does not allow us to do that. We have to take those bundles the way it’s bundled and can’t break it up,” Ferrall said.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes passed along questions from citizens such as the amount of downtime. Ferrall said the company has a reliability rate of 99 percent and technicians, through MaxxSouth and third-party companies, are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year when there are outages.
“Right now, the buck stops here. I got elected by the people and I have to listen to it. What we’re trying to find out from you all is the timeline that we can ease these complaints up and have better service,” said Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull.
Faulks said it can be frustrating finding a MaxxSouth representative to talk to since there’s no local office, and customers must use toll free numbers to report issues, rather than having direct local telephone numbers.
“My observation in interacting with your customers is you could really improve a lot having more of a presence here in Aberdeen where people can find you,” he said.
Ferrall said the company’s goal is to have an office within 25 miles of customers, and the closest location is in Amory.
Haynes also passed along instances of the company not properly addressing citizens’ complaints.
“These kind of things we hear on this end,” he said. “These kind of things are important and are driving customers away to your competitors.”
Conversation swayed from cable service to broadband service, and Ferrall said MaxxSouth offers one gigabyte of service in Aberdeen. Devaull asked about the time table of the company switching to fiber, but Ferrall didn’t know an exact date but said 600 miles would be added this year and another 500 to 600 miles will be added next year.