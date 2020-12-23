ABERDEEN – The city entered into a contractual agreement with an energy consultant with Priority Power Management during the Dec. 15 board of aldermen meeting.
The meeting was attended by Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, while Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth joined by telephone. The action to approve the energy consultant, contingent on city attorney Walter Zinn, Jr’s approval, passed with a 2-1 vote, with Haynes voting against.
The matter was included in a presentation dealing with electricity, finances and development.
“What we’re looking at is a plan to shift Aberdeen forward. It is a three-tier economic development plan which will consist of 150 to 250 new jobs within our port district, a plan that will lower our power bills by 20 to 25 to 30 percent, a plan that will raise our yearly budget by 40 percent and construct brand new homes and condos for what we believe is a growing Aberdeen,” said Mayor Maurice Howard in introducing presenters.
Presenters who spoke had backgrounds in finances, contracting, consulting and development.
The approved consultant, Scott Shreve, said he could develop a plan for the city and everything would come back to the board for approval. Howard said the city will not have to pay any money up front for the service.
“He basically goes out, find us savings. We come back to the table, look at it and we’ll take a vote on it. From our conversations for the past few weeks, Mr. Scott has already found us close to $2 million worth of savings, and there’s potential to save a lot more,” Howard said.
Streve said he needed to understand Aberdeen’s background before presenting it to Tennessee Valley Authority officials in negotiating potential opportunities.
“Our first approach is to go to TVA, which is our current provider, and work together in unison as a team,” said Howard, later adding reimbursement rates for the consulting service would be decided later after savings plans are approved by the board.
Zinn said the consulting contract is for the purposes of presenting the board with the best options.
“We’re trying to partner with TVA. That’s ultimately our goal and if that isn’t the case, then we’ll go to Plan B or Plan C,” Streve said.
Howard said the city is not cutting ties with TVA.
“For everyone thinking we’re trying to get a divorce from TVA, that is not true. We’re just trying to say, ‘TVA, we know you can treat us better than you’re treating us,’” he said.
It was said during the presentation the city isn’t charged any funds until a project is developed, chosen and the board agrees to move forward with it.
Part of the presentation dealt with finances, and it was said partners with the group have, “billions, if not potentially trillions of dollars, in portfolios and capital that has a unique way of applying to certain needs of municipalities.”
Eric Street with Sustainability Partners elaborated on the financial side.
“We provide 100 percent of the finance cost up front to make sure the municipalities aren’t stretched with the capital expenditures,” he said, adding a month-by-month contract is offered that can be dissolved by a 30-day notice.
“We’re just like the electric department. You’d pay a monthly fee on your usage and if something goes out with the electric company like a transformer, you don’t have to pay for that. We will come out there and pay for it,” he said.
Howard asked if Sustainability Partners could provide a hypothetical $1 billion for a city project, and Street said there’s no limit but the company will ensure the city is making sound financial decisions.
It was said during the presentation that Priority Power Management is licensed in 18 states and has 18 offices across the United States.
While Howard pushed for action on the consulting contract at last week’s meeting, Haynes asked for more time in order for all board members to be present and for them to have time to process all the information.
“You’re dropping this in my lap in a few hours’ timeframe and expect me to make a decision. I don’t think that’s fair. Just like we’ve been waiting since we so-called terminated the previous [TVA] agreement. We’ve been waiting a long time. We should be given time to examine this ourselves – the entire board,” Haynes said.
Howard said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen, who was on quarantine the day of the meeting, were aware of the meeting.
“They are not asking us for a dime, and I don’t think it’s fair,” he said of the presenters. “These guys chartered a private jet. They’re here ready to work on our behalf, and we’re basically sending them out the door with, ‘Uh, maybe.’”
Haynes asked if any of the presenters had previously been in Aberdeen, with one saying he was connected from a contractor standpoint to a hotel and solar plant announced in 2013 at Stinson Industrial Park that never materialized, which raised his skepticism.
As far as the economic development end of the presentation, Howard said every project would have to be board-approved.
“Essentially we’re not approving a project; we’re approving an agreement for them to work for us at no cost. It’s a no-brainer,” he said. “Nobody’s hiding anything, nobody’s trying to gain anything, nobody’s doing anything under the table, nobody’s doing anything shady. These are people that see some potential in this town and want to help us get to the next level.”
Haynes remained skeptical.
“When something sounds so wonderful and so great…I used this statement earlier. The steak tasted so good, but grandmama wanted for me to try her potato salad and I forgot all about her potato salad. Sometimes just because the grass looks greener doesn’t mean it’s greener. All I’m asking for is more time to digest what you’ve given us,” he said.
Howard said Aberdeen hasn’t had many opportunities for growth and sees a partnership with Priority Power as a turning point.
“When you’ve had 40 years of nothing, it makes you skeptical. You’ve seen people come in here and possibly try to take advantage of the city so I understand your observations. When do we change? We can’t continue to look everybody up and down and ask them what they want from us,” he said.
Haynes asked why the company doesn’t have a Mississippi office and what is it about Aberdeen that attracted Priority Power.
“Out of those 82 counties you talked about, name me one that owns its own infrastructure,” Howard said. “If the power supplier owns all of its infrastructure, then it can decide what to do with it. When you own your own, you get to decide what to do with it. Aberdeen is in a real fine space because of that fact, so that makes us the unicorn, so to speak, because we own our own infrastructure.”
In follow-up questions from a meeting with company representatives earlier in the day, Haynes asked about future employment of Aberdeen Electric Department staff if the board was to approve a full-on agreement. It was said there are future opportunities for them with potential growth.
In other business, the board approved 2-1 for a service with ION Business Concepts to facilitate online utility payments for customers. Howard said there’s a 3.5 percent service fee for online payments, which gives customers another option to pay the bills in addition to paying at the electric department.
There’s a $450 one-time set-up fee for the city. Garth voted against it.
Aldermen approved 2-1 to allocate $60,000 for police cars from CARES Act funds the city received. Haynes voted against, saying during earlier discussion he was concerned about purchasing the vehicles used, which was part of discussion.
Garth said she wanted Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle to weigh in on any decisions, which Howard said he’ll give input.
The board approved $600 and $200 bids for the purchase of two city-owned lots in Ward 3.
During his input, Holliday said he wanted the city’s curfew to be lifted, but Garth said it would be irresponsible and Haynes said with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, he can’t support ending it now.
At its previous meeting, the board approved an 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. curfew as an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.