ABERDEEN – While a draft of the city’s proposed cemetery ordinance is currently online in order to gather more public input, the board of aldermen took action Jan. 17 on a more pressing matter – gravedigging protocol.
Cecil Belle of Belle Memorial Funeral said issues have arisen ever since funeral homes were told they can’t use their own diggers but rather the city was responsible for gravedigging.
“I’m not trying to put a gravedigger over anyone but what I’m telling you is if you will allow us to dig our graves – I can’t speak for another gravedigger in the country but I can speak for mine – that we’re going to take care of your cemetery and we desire to leave it better than how we found it and you’re not going to have any problems with us,” said Chuck Moffett, co-owner of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
He is also a co-owner of Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, which follows specific dimensions in digging graves.
Addressing issues through the city, Moffett noted one instance of a casket being lowered into the ground while a family member was present, and the hole wasn’t big enough. In an instance from the previous day, he said the city had an issue and was unable to dig a grave and he was notified less than two hours before the funeral.
“My mother had a plot at the cemetery, and somebody sold plots to the Hamiltons that were my mom’s plot. So now, they had to dig his father up so I want to know what’s going to be done about this because this is not the first time. This is not the second time. It has happened repeatedly,” said Heather Barnes, asking if the city will pay expenses for mistakes and what will be done to avoid future issues.
Vickie Beasley, who explained an issue with someone being buried too close to her husband’s grave, also asked how the city is working to prevent future issues. Mayor Charles Scott said the city is working to resolve issues, particularly noting the cemetery ordinance.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth was apologetic for mistakes being made. She said she wouldn’t support making funeral homes and families be mandated to use the city to dig graves.
“That’s a family thing. That’s a personal choice of who you want and who you are comfortable with, and I don’t believe the city should be over in that,” Garth said.
She made a motion, seconded by Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom, for the city to not be in the gravedigging business.
Lee Johnson, who has dug graves in the city, received clarification that it’s the decision of families who they want to dig graves.
Scott also asked for uniform digging dimensions and procedures to be done in accordance with the cemetery ordinance, which will be voted on at a later date.
Belle recognized lack of training for certain issues, and Garth said she previously suggested for Barbara Vasser, who handled the city’s cemetery business before retiring, to work as a consultant, but the board did not approve the request.
Earlier during her input, Odom suggested to hire a consultant to straighten out issues. Scott said he spoke with former cemetery department employee Kyle White, who is willing to help.
“We had a very detailed meeting this morning on how we’re going to move forward with the cemeteries with all the appropriate legacy people associated,” he said. “That’s a sensitive area, and the last thing we need to do is upset anyone in grief.”
A public hearing was held in December regarding a cemetery ordinance, and Scott expressed appreciation for the input thus far.
The draft cemetery ordinance, which addresses rules and regulations for Aberdeen’s three city-owned cemeteries, is available on the city’s website, www.cityofaberdeenms.com, by clicking on the Government tab at the top and clicking on Ordinances. Public input is welcome.
Belle also asked for the city to address Odd Fellows East, which is privately owned and has fallen into neglect for the past several years. The city has adjudicated the property different times, and volunteer days have been held to clean it up.
“We all have someone buried out there, and we need to pay some attention to that,” he said.
During its previous aldermen meeting, Wilchie Clay also asked for the city to address the condition of Odd Fellows East.
In other business
During her input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said she was approved to receive American Rescue Plan Act funds for marketing, which has been a lengthy process.
“This is specifically for digital media, print media, travel publications, production expenses incurred, videos, photography, editing, public relations and tourism development,” she said. “The purpose of this grant is to publicize the resumption of tourism activities and steps taken to ensure a safe tourism experience and to support the travel and hospitality economy of Mississippi.”
She is already working to update the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau’s website and said the city will be able to take advantage of co-op advertising for this summer’s editions of the Food Network and Pioneer Woman magazines.
Robbins said 38 destination marketing cities from throughout the state received the funding.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes reminded citizens to not place extra bags and boxes outside of their trash cans because they won’t be collected.
Scott, Garth and Haynes expressed their appreciation for taxpayer support for attending the recent Mississippi Municipal League mid-winter conference in Jackson.
Scott gave details of a committee meeting he attended with the Mississippi Department of Corrections regarding a program providing jobs for non-violent offenders who served their time.
“They will actually be getting paid a full-time salary with whoever they work for, whether it’s a city or a local industry. Rankin County was the first area to be a test base for this,” he said, adding employers’ input was positive. “It gives people who have served their time a way to come back into the communities in a better way.”
He expressed interest in participating in the program.
Scott also said the Aberdeen Park and Recreations Department is partnering with Okolona for a basketball league.
“We will have a lot of business in our town each day of the basketball league this upcoming season,” he said.
William Sanford of Neel-Schaffer Engineers said the port’s railspur project is on schedule for construction to begin this summer. In a separate matter, he presented quotes for a drainage project for Wausau Street and Hillcrest and Pullen drives. Aldermen approved the low bid of $22,000 from K-N-K Inc. of Houston to do the work.
Engineer Dustin Dabbs updated the board on projects that need addressing, including covering over a basketball court at General Young Park, which was blown up during a recent storm. He has talked to the contractor, who was to talk to the manufacturer since it’s under warranty, but Dabbs had not heard any updates.
Aldermen voted 2-1 to table approving the minutes to allow time for further review. Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen were not present at the meeting.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.