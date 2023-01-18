mcj-2023-01-25-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Funeral home directors Cecil Belle and Chuck Moffett were among those who spoke about cemetery issues during Jan. 17's board of aldermen meeting. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – While a draft of the city’s proposed cemetery ordinance is currently online in order to gather more public input, the board of aldermen took action Jan. 17 on a more pressing matter – gravedigging protocol.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you