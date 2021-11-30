ABERDEEN – A mandatory leadership program will be implemented to all city employees following board of aldermen action Nov. 16. The Leadership Aberdeen – Excellence is Everything program will be led by Pastor James Hull and the Rev. James Cook.
“By engaging in this project, your employees are going to be much more professional. They’re going to be much more productive. They’re going to be able to communicate better and know what team building is all about. We’re going to take them through some interpersonal skills and new dynamics. We’re going to give them organizational development training,” Hull said.
Mayor Charles Scott said there’s no cost to the city since a donor is providing for the training.
Hull said the program will be a model for other Mississippi municipalities, and Aberdeen is the first to receive it.
“We’re trying to develop talent in our own city. We’re trying to develop young people. We’re trying to develop department heads. We’re trying to develop directors to make things better. Aberdeen is on the cusp of achieving excellence,” he said.
Hull added the program can be scheduled for one- or two-hour increments.
Scott has coordinated with the Mississippi Municipality League about trying to have the program to be certified so participants can get credit hours.
“What was also said in the initial conversation is if it is certified through MML, we would have to let other people come to the class,” he said.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked when the program was scheduled to begin, but Scott said timing will have to be finalized. Scott also wants to introduce the Mayor’s Youth Council at the first class.
While it was originally mentioned the program would be for department heads, board members wanted it to include all employees.
“We’ve got employees who see stuff everyday and ride right by it. Department heads seem to accept it. I don’t accept it and the way the town looks,” said Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull in terms of litter, particularly.
Later during his input, Devaull said citizens should report littering to the police department when they see someone throwing out trash.
Truck parking
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes passed along a request from the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry for trucks parked on Orange Street on distribution days to be moved. The parked trucks impact the flow of client traffic.
Distribution days are typically the fourth Saturday of each month, but December’s date will be the third Saturday.
For months, 18-wheeler drivers parking their trucks throughout the city has been a point of aldermen discussion.
The board took action last week to look into a plan requiring trucks to be parked at the former Holley Performance site with a daily rate to be incurred. Security will be provided, and city officials are looking into more details about the requirement.
“All we can do is try and fine them if they don’t,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom.
In another 18-wheeler matter, Devaull said he has received several complaints about Jake Brakes being used on Highway 25. Citizens named two companies, and he plans to reach out to both of them to talk to their drivers.
Following an executive session, aldermen approved to rescind and cancel a contract with Howard Harper on the Holley property. Harper was approved to purchase the property last September with a stipulation that he would provide a certain number of jobs through his company, Enviro Builders.
Christmas parade
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins gave a snapshot of Dec. 7’s Christmas parade. As of early last week, there were more than 40 entrees with more expected.
“We have community partnerships that we are working on with Amory. We are both going in together on the building material fees for the Monroe County Career and Technical Center to build the sleigh that Santa will ride on,” she said.
Scott said COVID-19 vaccinations and information will be available through the Mississippi State University Department of Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion during the parade.
Following the parade, the Mayor’s Youth Council will have a Bulldog chili fundraiser at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, which will also host food trucks.
In other business
After discussion, aldermen approved a resolution authorizing the Aberdeen Electric Department to become a member of Seven 7 States.
“Seven 7 States is the organization designed totally for the EV charging stations. They do the program and they do the consulting,” said Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson, adding the organization seeks the funding.
While he said the city paid money to join the organization in 2007, no resolution was ever adopted to finalize membership.
Scott congratulated the electric department for being named a provider of excellence through the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“We have to record our losses and power outages and all in a nutshell we kept everything on and everything going for the fiscal year on the TVA report,” Thompson said, adding the department was ranked #4 in the state.
Aldermen approved a contract with Cintas for uniforms and services for the electric department and employees paying for their uniforms through the company.
Scott asks for citizen input in reporting potholes throughout the city by filling out a form on www.cityofaberdeenms.com.
“We’re going to collect all of that data and put it in a spreadsheet. We’ll go back and forth with our street department so we can take care of our potholes,” he said.
Later in the meeting, aldermen discussed the purchase of a piece of equipment to repair potholes. The matter was tabled to allow time to research financing. During a special-called meeting Nov. 22, aldermen approved to purchase the equipment.
For the second meeting in a row, a contract with PepsiCo did not pass. Scott introduced the contract earlier in the month for Pepsi to exclusively provide its products at five city-owned locations.
Haynes asked about the status of Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission appointments, and Scott said he is working on checking a list of expiration dates for the current members’ terms.
Haynes also asked about the next city appointment to the Aberdeen School Board, which is coming up in December. Aldermen approved to advertise for the school board seat.
During his input, Allen recognized Walter Lann and his family and Mattox Services for redoing the entrance to Odd Fellow Cemetery, which includes new paint, landscaping and new signage.
Following an executive session, aldermen approved action to adjust Aberdeen School District school resource officers Lee Johnson and Chris Dobbins’ pay rates to align with those of school resource officers make. The board also approved to suspend James Pargo for three days without pay.