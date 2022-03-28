ABERDEEN – Last month, Mayor Charles Scott requested permission to enter into a contract with consulting firm Ten and One Strategies to help lobby state legislators to help secure funding for projects, but it was tabled. His request passed during March 15’s board of aldermen meeting, contingent on the funding source.
Scott said American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds can pay for the one-time $4,000 fee, and city attorney Bob Faulks will further research the allowance of using ARPA funds for lobbying. It was noted the city can opt out of the contract.
“These are the guys down there in the actual legislative session when they approve these disbursements,” he said.
Scott said in February he has a wish list of infrastructure projects totaling $10 million, including continued port upgrades and water improvements in Egypt, which is served by the city.
He called in to last week’s meeting since he was attending a National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C. While at the capital, he had the opportunity to meet with U.S. legislative leaders, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Sen. Roger Wicker and Congressman Trent Kelly.
“We’ve been talking about a lot of stuff to do with Aberdeen and our district. It’s been a great experience to see how they do business up here,” Scott said.
The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau was awarded a cultural tourism grant from the Mississippi Hills Heritage Alliance totaling $4,000. The grant requires a match, and in-kind services have added up to half of the match.
“It will be for our streetscaping and murals we’re planning to do in the alley that we talked about,” AVB Director Tina Robbins said of Paradise Alley, which is behind a grouping of Main Street buildings.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull asked for citizens’ patience for potholes being patched throughout town, saying dry weather conditions are needed to make needed repairs. The city purchased a hot box to repair potholes, and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth asked Scott to ask the vendor to provide more training for its operators.
Ahead of last Saturday’s citywide cleanup day, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes thanked volunteers for their help during his input.
Board members approved a seven-month contract with James Pest Control for mosquito spraying, which totaled $18,060. Spraying will begin in April 1 and continue through Oct. 31.
After being updated about a recent survey, aldermen approved an adjustment for the price of 1.85 acres of land owned by Dwight Stevens for $23,125. The city previously purchased Stevens Auction Company’s building and adjourning property for the Aberdeen Electric Department.