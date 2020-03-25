ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting Wednesday, the board of aldermen voted unanimously to postpone the city’s upcoming Democratic primaries and general election out of precaution of COVID-19.
The primary, originally scheduled for April 7, will now be May 5, with its runoff date moved from April 21 to May 19. The general election, originally planned for May 5, will now be June 2.
Before the vote was taken, Mayor Maurice Howard asked for the board to let the citizens decide about the timing of the election, saying he and the majority of the board had political interests in the election since everyone except Ward 5 alderman Jim Buffington is running for office.
Aldermen each agreed the decision was in the best interest of protecting voters’ and poll workers’ health and safety during the coronavirus outbreak.
The board weighed opinions from Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee Chairman Coy Flynn, who was present, and correspondence from Aberdeen/Monroe County N.A.A.C.P. Chapter President Leon Manning, who were both in favor of postponing the election, and also Ward 1 alderman candidate Nicholas Holliday and Ward 2 alderman candidate Lady B. Garth, who voiced their opposition to postponing it.
Aberdeen operates under a special charter, and city leaders in Natchez, which also operates under the same election schedule, postponed its elections.
