ABERDEEN – During its Dec. 17 meeting, the board of aldermen approved a policy changing the way bad debt is received by the Aberdeen Electric Department. The new policy mirrors that of neighboring utility providers.
“Instead of charging a percentage on their bad debt, they need to come whole 100 percent on their bad debt before they try to establish new service with us,” said AED Manager Brian Sanders, who gave a presentation to aldermen the prior day about lost funds due to customers with bad debts. “Your other central utilities around have a unified bad debt solution where that they receive all of their bad debt payment up front before they create a new service.”
Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes asked for more of a definition of bad debt.
“A customer who has left you with two or three months of non-payment. Say they owe you $500 then they come up and pay a percentage of that down. Then they give you another $250 new deposit and they set up payments on their bad debt. You’re running two more months on that $250 bill, and that $500 debt turns into $1,000, and they turn it on in somebody else’s name. With the agreement, they still have power and they have stiffed you for not $500 but $1,000,” Sanders said.
He said there aren’t many customers who have done that but wanted the policy to be aligned with other electric departments.
“We try to help any customer. Along with that, it’s a two-fold deal with our extension policy. They’re getting a $15 extension, but this time it’s on the back end of their existing bill, so they’re beating you out of that and still receiving service. Let’s move the extension policy to be paid on the front end to where if they want to get the extension and then also make that payment on the extension payment be $20 instead of $15 and receive it on the front end,” Sanders said. “It may make that customer not only not want to pay the late fees but the extension fee as well. It’s a way to encourage your customers to pay on the front end.”
In other business, aldermen approved a bid of $10,792 from Donald Smith for an emergency repair on water well #6, which is completely down currently.
“We’ve got to get a new pump and clean,” said city clerk Jackie Benson.
During aldermen input, Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing voiced people’s concerns about tractor trailers being parked on city streets, adding it’s difficult for traffic.
“It’s getting to be a problem because everywhere you go, it’s blocking traffic,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom.
Ewing said he’d discuss the matter with the city’s building official.