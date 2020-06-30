ABERDEEN – Members of the outgoing administration of city government exchanged well wishes and approved the Aberdeen Electric Department’s Fiscal Year ’20-’21 budget during their June 16 meeting.
A budget hearing was held ahead of the meeting, and city comptroller Karen Crump expects for the electric department to have a net income of $811 for the upcoming fiscal year. Citing coronavirus concerns potentially impacting local industries, she anticipates electric department revenue to be down for the upcoming budget year as well.
“There are no raises given at this time. They will be reviewed again when we do the city budget in October. This year, there will be improvements to the electric department office. There will be a kiosk added for online payment,” she said, adding there are hopes for a new drive-thru and safety barriers at the office.
City clerk Jackie Benson said online payments will hopefully roll out in the next three to four months for customers’ convenience.
Capital improvements for the electric department for the upcoming fiscal year include a two-wheel drive truck and a four-wheel-drive crew cab truck, a bushhog, a tractor and possibly laptops for in the event the pandemic forces employees to have to work from home.
“They’re also hoping to put in new street lighting with LED bulbs. It’s going to be done in phases,” Crump said.
City engineer Dustin Dabbs presented bids for sidewalk improvements alongside Washington Street. Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington motioned to accept Hanna’s low bid of $6,250 under the condition a drainage project alongside Walters Drive isn’t delayed, which was approved.
Before approving the bills, Buffington said overtime pay was $2,000 the previous time and $8,000 this time, saying city officials need to keep check on it.
Following a brief executive session, the board approved the hires of Marcus Dearing and William White for the Aberdeen Fire Department.
The board tabled the renaming of Treas Alley to Annie’s Lane for the next administration to address the matter. The new mayor and board will be sworn in July 7 following results from the general election and meet immediately after the ceremony.
During aldermen input, outgoing board members, Alonzo Sykes, Doug Stone and Buffington, thanked their constituents and the city for their support. Outgoing Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing was not present. Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom said it’s been a wonderful two-and-a-half-year run for her, adding she hopes she can continue to serve with the next administration.
Buffington served 12 years and two months all together as an alderman, and Sykes served 20 years through five consecutive terms.
“Thank God for you all and serving you all this time on the board. We were blessed and made great progress. Thanks to Jesus most of all,” Sykes said.
“I don’t know if anybody here is old enough to remember Chet Huntley, but in his words, ‘Thank you and good night,’” Stone said.