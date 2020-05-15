ABERDEEN – During its May 5 meeting, the board of aldermen approved for Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders to begin the process of setting up a payment kiosk and online payments for utility customers.
The first step involves an initial $5,750 setup fee through Central Service Association, the company facilitating the city’s utility bills.
“Some of these costs won’t go into effect until next fiscal year’s budget. To get the ball rolling to have construction it’ll take to have them put in place will take a couple of months to initiate that,” Sanders said, adding customers have expressed interest in having the online payment option. “If we have a kiosk at the office, that will offer them another method of paying their bill instead of the drop box. They could use card or cash through the kiosk.”
The cost for the kiosk ranges from $22,000 to $30,000, with additional costs for construction work.
Mayor Maurice Howard passed along questions he has received to city clerk Jackie Benson regarding June 2’s Democratic primary.
Even though the city’s elections have been postponed twice out of COVID-19 precautions, she said it will proceed June 2 by any means necessary.
“Absentee voting is in the process now. We are sending ballots to people who request them. They do have the original date of April on there. I have been in contact with the Secretary of State’s office, and it’s okay to leave the original date on there. To reprint them would’ve been $1,500. If you get one that does have April on it, it’s still going to scan like it’s supposed to,” Benson said.
The city clerk’s office at City Hall is open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays, and it will be open the two Saturdays before the election – May 23 and 30 – from 8 a.m. until noon for that purpose. People need to bring a form of identification when voting absentee.
Anyone who has already voted absentee will have his or her ballot counted on election day.
Howard asked if a write-in candidate has more votes than someone on the ballot if that person will take office.
“We have to go by the state law, and the only way a write-in works is if the person on the ballot is deceased,” Benson said.
In other business, the board approved to accept the low bid for the installation of additional automated water meters. The board previously approved for 60 automated water meters to be installed by a contractor, contingent on GE’s willingness to credit future months’ rent on the cost of installing the other meters.
“This week, GE said there’s an additional 602 meters we want to provide to close out the project. We’ll also reimburse that price for that amount,” said engineer Dustin Dabbs.
The total estimation is $38,180, which will be credited by GE during a four-month period.
“Essentially, GE is paying for the labor, installation and materials as part of their meter package,” Dabbs said.
Aldermen also approved a change order for the closeout of a recent sidewalk improvement grant. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is picking up 80 percent of the $287,582 cost, with the city’s share totaling $20,912.20.
Aldermen also approved a contract with James Pest Management for mosquito spraying. Four zones throughout the city will be sprayed twice a month.
The board also approved the hire of Jordan Gillespie for the Aberdeen Police Department. Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington asked about the city’s hiring freeze, but police chief Henry Randle said it’s to replace a spot held by an officer no longer employed with the department.
During citizens’ input, Andrew Dilworth brought up issues about being ticketed for his pit bulls not being kept in a city-mandated pen with a top, cinder block walls, a concrete floor and a steel door required for that breed.
“That’s just like jail to a dog, a person or anybody else,” he said. “There’s 500 or more pit bulldogs in the city of Aberdeen. Yes, they keep them in the house but they also walk their dog and the dog can get loose anytime. If my dog is secured, why is it a problem when nobody else in the city has a million dollar policy the board insists on or the solid walls? They don’t have dog collars and they are neutered. That’s my problem.”
City officials clarified a $100,000 insurance policy is required for pit bull owners.
No action was taken, but animal control officer Pedro Clay addressed the pit bull ordinance later in the week during a work session.
“It’s in place. It’s been in place. I would like to see pit bulls banned from the city of Aberdeen altogether, but that’s another day in itself. I would ask you guys to please support me in this city ordinance or change it. Until we change it, if someone comes in and says they are not in compliance with the city ordinance, I feel that should’ve been the end of conversation,” Clay said.
Board members seemed to be in continued support of the current ordinance.