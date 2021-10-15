ABERDEEN – Aberdeen is on track to be a location for electric vehicle charging stations following board of aldermen action Oct. 5. Mayor Charles Scott entertained a motion, which was approved, for the city to sign a letter of intent with Seven 7 States Power Corporation at the cost of $1,000.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson said the company is affiliated with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“These people are the ones who come to your city and install. They have a reference list where they did it for 4-County [Electric Power Association], Oxford utility and Starkville utility. They want to come in and look at where they’re planning to put the charging stations at, tell you what it will cost to do that and they will also turn around and write you a grant for it,” he said.
He said Seven 7 States is a branch of TVA, and TVA will give the city incentives for using the service, adding the city will recoup the $1,000 fee.
“There are people driving through our city that don’t have a place to charge so they have to drive to Tupelo,” Scott said, adding the intent is while people are waiting for their vehicles to charge, they’ll support local businesses.
Original plans of The Pointe shopping center alongside Highway 145 included charging stations.
Aldermen/citizen input
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth requested for city attorney Bob Faulks to ask the secretary of state and attorney general’s offices why the board of aldermen has not declared a seat vacant if a sitting elected official has moved to a new home in a different ward.
During the previous board of aldermen meeting, she accused Devaull of moving to a home in a different ward, which he said he hasn’t.
Faulks added last week that he’s been advised that Devaull has not moved outside of Ward 1.
“I’m putting out a notice if the board does not declare the seat empty, and I just went on record because the attorney knows and all the alderpersons know that he has moved out of his ward,” Garth said, who said she intends to file her own claim with state officials.
During his input, Devaull made a motion, which passed, for Faulks to ask the attorney general’s office to give an advisory opinion whether or not the board can change the city’s vacation policy to approve retroactive pay.
“We presently have a vacation policy where employees use it or lose it. They can bank some of it if they don’t use it. We have an employee or two who want to be compensated for the lost vacation. We have a set policy, and there’s a legal issue if we can retroactively do it,” Faulks said.
Devaull also motioned for Faulks to get an AG’s advisory opinion on how to compensate pay for election commissioners’ service through recent special elections and January’s Ward 1 election contest.
“The election commissioners had been turning in time for the work they did for the elections and also for time in participating in the special election contest circuit court case,” Faulks said. “An attorney general’s advisory opinion is like an insurance policy. If you vote on the lines of an attorney general’s opinion, you’re good to go.”
Devaull also said even though litter and rubbish was recently cleaned up from alongside Peacock Alley, people have since dumped trash there. He asked Thompson about adding another streetlight in the area.
“Back in the day, they put in the minutes if they found paperwork with your name on it inside that trashy mess, then they could be fined,” Garth said.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said the city does not pickup tires or shingles. He also asked for people to bag up leaves for city pickup so they don’t clog drainage.
Aldermen heard from Brenda Nabors, who shared her concerns about dog issues. While recently walking on Hickory Street, a bulldog lunged at her, which she said has given her nightmares and still makes her nervous. She requested for more help from the city to help with the dog problem.
“The dogs don’t own this city, we own it,” she said.
Dr. Greg Yarbrough, WIOA career coach through Itawamba Community College and Three Rivers Planning and Development District, shared information about workforce development programs through his office, located at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory.
Programs help individuals overcome barriers in employment and get training.
“Last year, the impact our program had on Monroe County was $132,000. That’s the money we put back into the community,” he said. “This is the impact we had, and it was a COVID year last year working with employment partners all throughout the area.”
Joyce Vasser asked for support in forming teams and making donations for her Nov. 6 Bowl Over Cancer fundraiser at EventZona in Tupelo to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Upcoming events
Following a citizen’s request, aldermen approved for members of the community to host a homecoming parade for Aberdeen High School Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. on Main Street with a pep rally to immediately follow in front of City Hall.
“I’ve got one question. Why did the school not hold the pep rally and homecoming parade like they always have? Everything keeps pushing back on City Hall,” Devaull said.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom also asked why the school isn’t supporting the parade, but no answer was given.
In a related matter, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins shared several upcoming events planned, including Dec. 7’s Christmas parade.
“We have done a lot of work getting prepared for that since we are the new hosts this year. It will be at 6:30,” she said. “We’re reaching out to lots of bands to get on their schedules first.”
Other upcoming events include this weekend’s Bukka White Blues Festival and Southern Best Catfish Tournament. Looking ahead, Junior Women’s League will hold a drive-thru trunk-or-treat Oct. 30 at First Baptist Church parking lot.
Healing Waters Christian Fellowship will also host a community harvest party with chili and trunk-or-treating Oct. 31. The church’s pastor, Brenda Harrison, said the Coats for Kids drive will be held again this year.
Engineering matters
Aldermen approved a number of engineering-related matters, including a professional service agreement for planning and zoning with Dustin Dabbs Corporation.
The board approved the low bid of $49,775 from Hanna Contracting for a drainage project alongside Walters Drive, which will entail removal of failing piping, excavating a new ditch and driveway repair to five residences in the work zone, among other components. The project will be paid for with modernization funds.
Dabbs anticipates work to begin within the next month after materials are ordered, with the completion day expected by the onslaught of winter.
Upon Odom’s request, aldermen approved for Dabbs to do a survey and preliminary design for an issue alongside Oakland Drive.
As far as improvements at General Young Park, aldermen approved the low quote of $19,510 from Hanna Contracting for concrete pads for bleachers and repair for sidewalks around the perimeter of the park.
Dabbs said the city was awarded a Mississippi Development Authority grant for environmental remediation at the former Holley Performance building. He had a meeting last week with an environmental consultant to test for asbestos and types of mold that may be present and will report back on his proposal.
Aldermen also approved to advertise for seats on the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission.