ABERDEEN – A $250,000 CAP loan approved months ago for park improvements received the okay to move forward during May 18’s board of aldermen meeting.
Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart said improvements specific to General Young Park include fencing, playground equipment, bleachers, a goal system, court improvements and canopies.
The board approved for a groundbreaking ceremony contingent on further review from city attorney Bob Faulks. No date was mentioned for the groundbreaking.
In another improvement matter, Columbus developer Chris Chain of Renovations of Mississippi recapped the history of a community effort to purchase the Parkway Hotel to try to attract an investor and where it stands now.
Individual input
The late Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle was a point of discussion during last week’s meeting, including Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes’ tribute in wearing black and gold – the colors for Randle’s favorite NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I’m a Roll Tide man myself. If you see me, that’s all I’m ever going to say to you. In honor of Chief Randle, he always loved his Steeler Nation. Tonight, I’m honoring Chief Randle,” he said.
Haynes noted Randle’s service through the police department and the military, adding mention to his smile and willingness to offer people advice.
“He was one of the bravest, strongest big guys you’d ever want to meet. He also had a loving heart,” Haynes said, encouraging people to wear black and gold to Randle’s funeral. “Let’s honor our hero because that’s who he is – not just for the black community, he’s the city of Aberdeen.”
During his input, Mayor Charles Scott gave dates for his first string of town hall meetings, which began earlier this week in Ward 1.
“At this first set of town hall meetings, I will have our assistant chief of police with us. We’ll be talking about policing and community policing and things we plan to work on in each ward,” he said.
Ward 3 will be held May 26 at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, Ward 4 will be May 27 at Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, and Ward 5 will be May 28 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building. All meetings will be at 6 p.m., and there will be more meetings held each quarter.
During her input, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom asked for the area of the former Holley Performance building to be cleaned. It led to discussion about using the location for truck parking to centralize it from other areas throughout the city.
“We just got our streets resurfaced, and those 18-wheelers are tearing them up again. Since we own it now, why can’t we use those two parking lots to put those trucks there?” she asked.
Scott has been in discussion with local truck drivers about interest in using the space. Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said he’d like for the matter to be tabled to allow time for further discussion about what’s allowed.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen reminded the public anyone is invited to attend aldermen work sessions, which are held at 1 p.m. the days before board meetings at City Hall.
COVID matters
Dr. Vernon Rayford of the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 spoke about recent and future vaccination events in the city.
“We are trying to fight for every vaccine. That fight will happen in 10, 20, 30, 40 increments. We’d love for it to be in 100 increments,” he said of public participation.
The group will administer vaccinations June 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.
Additionally, Walgreen’s will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at General Young Park for ages 12 and older. Access Family Health Services will also host a vaccination June 1 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building
There was discussion during last week’s meeting regarding a CARES Act package the city is receiving dealing with employee leave from March 1 to Dec. 30 last year due to COVID-19.
The board granted 112 hours of sick time towards employees who had to be off due to COVID last year, and the CARES Act provides for reimbursement to the city’s common city general fund, which provides payroll. Aldermen approved to accept the funding.