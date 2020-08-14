ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen approved steps to address overgrown yards and littering issues throughout town during its Aug. 4 meeting.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth previously asked the board to adopt a littering ordinance with strict penalties included. Through the ordinance, offenders caught littering will be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, $300 for the third offense and arrested for the fourth offense.
“We can do better as people. If you are walking, if you are riding, it does not matter. If someone can point you out…,” she said, adding a personal experience of bottles placed in front of her home. “If I can look out and catch you and know who you are and can snap your picture, which I’m going to really be trying to do, you’re going to be fined.”
She added people whose names are found on bills, for example, littering town will be fined. The city already has a litter ordinance, but last week’s action amends it to include the fines.
Aldermen also approved an ordinance dealing with mowing grass, which mirrors Tupelo’s city ordinance on the matter.
“Grass will be cut at the minimum of five inches, and there will be fines in there too. There will be a letter sent to them,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, adding people in violation will be given 10-day notices.
Enforcement of the grass ordinance falls under the city inspector’s jurisdiction rather than the police department.
There was discussion about notices being given regarding junk cars on private property included in an ordinance, but no action was taken. Citizen Brick Young said the city adopted regulations regarding junk cars in 2013.
During his input, Haynes recognized Allen Barker, who splits time between Aberdeen and Atlanta, for donating $1,500 worth of edgers, fuel mix and extra blades for the street department. He also noted another resident of his ward, Florence Ann Williams, who recently had extensive improvements done to her property.
“Ward 3, you need to give yourself a pat on the back because when I say things have changed, they’ve changed overnight,” Haynes said. “This is the kind of thing that has to rub off on our citizens in other wards. You’ve got to have some pride.”
Garth also asked for a ‘No Jake Brake’ sign to be installed alongside Highway 25.
Financial matters
Mayor Maurice Howard said the city’s American Express card was canceled following the transition of the city clerk’s position.
“We were not aware of it until one of our employees decided to purchase, and the card was declined,” he said before asking for the board to appoint key cardholders for a new corporate account being established.
After discussion, it was decided for city comptroller Karen Crump and the new city clerk to be cardholders. Originally, it was approved for Howard to be a cardholder, but the board later voted for the city clerk to have that responsibility.
While the appointment of a new city clerk was on the agenda, it was tabled for executive session. Following executive session, though, there was no action or discussion on the matter.
There were questions about if the American Express card was necessary, and Crump said it’s mainly used for travel reservations, some purchases and in times when there are issues with Fuelman cards. Howard said the average monthly bill for the card is $5,000 to $6,000.
There was no action taken on a grant resolution dealing with one tax mill being applied to the Prairie Industrial Park.
“We don’t have any need to give a mill to Prairie Industrial Park because we just got rid of all of our property out there. That money can go elsewhere,” Howard said in reference to a property swamp with the county for the former Holley Performance building.
He introduced the prospect of two grants for the police department and improvements on the Holley building and a $250,000 Career Assistance Program (CAP) loan for improvements at General Young and Newberger parks.
“If we go 15 years on the CAP loan, the payback is $19,000 a year. If we go 10 years on the CAP loan, the payback is $26,000 a year,” Howard said.
The industrial grant, which requires a 20 percent match from the city, is worth as much as $150,000, while the police department grant, which would be used for new vehicles and worth as much as $50,000, would require a 25 percent match from the city.
“Aren’t we getting the cart before the horse? We’re in the middle of budget planning and can barely pay our bills,” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday said applying for the loan and grants doesn’t mean the city has to accept. He and Howard said it was important for the city to apply to be in the running for the grants and loan.
The board approved resolutions to advertise for the grants and loan, which is the first of three steps, including applying and potential acceptance. Allen and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voted against the CAP loan and industrial grant but were in favor of the police grant.
Homer Braylock presented employee insurance rates, but Haynes asked if any city employees at the meeting wished to share their opinions. Public works director Richard Boone said deductibles are too expensive, and electric department manager Brian Sanders said he doesn’t know any city employees who opt for the family coverage rate due to the price.
“When [the workers I’ve talked with] talk about insurance, they cringe. Now I’m going to ask you as a provider, what are you going to do about it?,” Haynes asked.
Braylock said the rates were the best ones available through companies his agency offers, adding they would be less if more people participated. The board tabled action on insurance coverage and will have a work session with Braylock.
While there was no discussion, Odom and Allen voted against the docket of claims. She retracted her original vote in favor of approving after having more time to review a revised copy of bills.
Following an executive session, the board approved 3-2, with Holliday and Garth voting against, to advertise for two linemen for the Aberdeen Electric Department and certain raises. The electric department is short-handed and currently has five positions open.
Sanders said Aberdeen’s pay rate is hard to compete with neighboring utilities, which has led to job turnovers.
Holliday said before the vote he wanted make adjustments to some of the figures.
Aldermen also approved to advertise for the annual mowing contract for Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens and Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. Privately-owned Odd Fellows East was added to the list, and the cost of mowing it will be passed along to the property owner.
In a cemetery-related matter, a resident appeared before the board about her baby’s grave marker being damaged, which cost $125 to repair. Although it was originally thought the mowing contractor caused the damage, Haynes said, after further investigation, that wasn’t the case.
There was discussion and an approved vote about the city paying for the damage, but Allen shared his concerns since it’s not proven the city caused the damage. After further discussion, Howard paid for the damage out of his own wallet.
It was said during the meeting, the board of aldermen is scheduled to have a special-called meeting Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m.