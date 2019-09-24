ABERDEEN – Less than two minutes into Sept. 10’s board of alderman meeting, Mayor Maurice Howard requested for last minute budget issues pertaining to salaries to be discussed behind closed doors.
“I would like to have a conversation with the board, being that the board has told me on numerous occasions that I purposely try to embarrass them, and I think this is a matter that needs to go into closed determination,” he said.
The nearly 30-minute executive session dealt with personnel matters pertaining to the salaries of Howard, a park and recreation department employee and a public works department employee.
Following executive session, city comptroller Karen Crump was asked to explain the changes aldermen agreed to make.
“From the common city budget, there was a change made in salaries for one of our park and rec. employees. A merit raise was given to him, and the change will come off of our legal fees,” she said.
After the meeting, city attorney Bob Faulks clarified he suggested to accept a pay cut to ensure the 75 cent raise for Terry Morgan and, in turn, which kept the budget balanced.
There was no further discussion after executive regarding the salaries of Howard or the public works employee.
Although there was discussion ahead of the meeting about reducing Howard’s salary to the same pay as aldermen, Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone said after the meeting the board did not cut his pay since Howard has lately been showing up for work at City Hall.
Days after the meeting, Howard said he offered to donate his entire salary to give to city employees, but the board would not allow it.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom requested debris from roads to be milled be moved to the Aberdeen Sportsplex to be used for continuing improvements there.