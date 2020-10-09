ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting Sept. 30, the board of aldermen adopted a public records request policy and a confidentiality/privacy policy to be added to the city employee handbook.
While there was no discussion about the items, after the meeting Mayor Maurice Howard explained one as a cost-saving measure and another as a way to deter leaks pertaining to city business.
“A lot of city business is being released to the public before it’s made into any sort of resolution, while it’s in executive session. While Aberdeen is a public entity, there is private information that goes on that is only made privy to the city officials and some of its employees. Some of that private information has been released, or leaked, to other sources throughout the city. We’ve had this problem eversince I was the mayor, and I’m pretty sure we’ve had this problem long before. Everyone knows everything that goes on in executive session even before the meeting is out,” he said.
He said the confidentiality policy is a copied and pasted document from the state website catered to Aberdeen.
As far as the public records request, Howard said city officials have looked at how much money has been spent on paper.
“We thought about looking at digitizing public records, but a lot of people don’t want it digitized; they want it on paper. When we look at the cost of what we spend on paper, we took a look and decided we’d save a few thousand dollars per year with doing a public records request. Anyone can come in here and say, ‘I want to know what this mayor makes.’ You’ve got to request it and pay for it. You’re not just coming in here getting 200 sheets of paper for free,” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved new fiscal year budgets for the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, The Magnolias, the water and electric departments and common city.
Aldermen also approved a $20,000 Urban Development Assistant Grant for a new men’s store and a beer and liquor license request for the Aberdeen Inn lounge.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes joined via telephone but after losing service, Howard took votes on amending the electric department’s budget; the millage rates of 71.47 for the city and 58.33 for the Aberdeen School District; and street paving for High Extended and Evergreen Drive from funds left in the 2018 general obligation bond.
Most votes during the meeting, including the UDAG request, public records and confidentiality policies, water department, common city, millage and electric department budgets, were 3-2 votes, with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voting against.