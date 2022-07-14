ABERDEEN – On July 5, the board of aldermen voted 3-2 in favor of entering into a contract with Monroe County for solid waste pickup. While the matter was discussed during July 8's board of supervisors meeting during an executive session, county officials did not take action.
Even though the city and county have been in negotiation for quite some time, the city has recently experienced mechanical issues with its garbage trucks. As of early last week, one truck was running.
“I can see that better than I can buying two new garbage trucks,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom, who made the motion to accept the contract.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull seconded the motion, which Ward 5 Alderman voted in favor for and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted against.
Haynes voiced concerns about the county’s automated trucks, which don’t have people riding on the back to pick up excess garbage.
Monroe County Solid Waste Manager Tony Ligon said the city can request extra dumpsters at designated locations for overflow garbage. Residents can also purchase additional garbage carts for a monthly fee.
“There are senior citizens who don’t have transportation to take this to another location,” Haynes said.
Ligon said accommodations can be made for certified handicapped residents.
Garth asked about current city employees being absorbed by the county, and Ligon said one driver will be retained.
“When we took Amory’s pick up over, they had six guys in their sanitation department. They knew it was coming and they just didn’t do any hiring. Those people moved into other positions in the city and nobody lost their job,” he said.
Ligon said people will be required to place their garbage carts next to streets and noted some commercial clients may need to acquire a dumpster depending on the amount of garbage in need of pick up.
Additional talks between city and county officials are expected.
Bond issues
Aldermen took action last week regarding bond resolutions to address street improvements and costs associated with the electric department’s new building alongside Meridian Street.
The board previously approved resolutions authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $1.5 million. It will be funded through taxpayer-free internet sales tax collections.
“After deliberation and looking at the size, the ultimate decision was made to issue $1,286,000 in bonds,” said bond attorney Brad Davis.
Bids were opened earlier in the day, and the best bid was Trustmark National Bank’s rate of 4.25 percent on a 10-year bond payable for 2022-2032. The bank also submitted the best bid for the city’s 2019 street improvement bond issue.
“We’re at a time of market volatility all across the stock market and one thing important to note is these bonds are pre-payable at any time, meaning if the interest rates were to drop, there’s an opportunity to refinance these bonds,” Davis said.
Aldermen approved the resolution approving the general obligation bonds 4-1, with Garth voting against it.
Board members also approved a resolutions of intent and to engage professional services for an electric system revenue bond for needed renovations to the electric department’s new headquarters. It passed 4-1 with Garth voted against it.
“These bonds will be paid by revenue generated by the electric system,” Davis said, noting funds should be available to the city by early October.
The city paid off its last electric system revenue bond this year, and there is no outstanding electric revenue debt.
“We’re talking about paying for exterior improvements and interior improvements, which is $900,000 and $200,000. We’ve got to have money to pay for the cost of doing all of this. We might not be issuing it for as much as $1.5 million,” said city attorney Bob Faulks in responded to potential rates through 10-year and 15-year options.
In a separate infrastructure matter, aldermen approved the low quote of $139,559 from Ausbern Construction to repair sinkholes alongside Bulldog Boulevard.
It was noted the port’s dock improvement project is on schedule.
In other business
During his input, Haynes asked if the city has made any attempts to reach out to any grocery stores to fill a void left by Piggly Wiggly.
“We don’t have the power to produce a grocery store, but I’m asking if we’re in communication in bringing a grocery store to that side of town,” he said. “There are people who don’t have transportation to get [to the other side of town] and let’s see if there’s a possibility to help these people in some form or fashion.”
Aldermen approved policies regarding body-worn cameras and mandatory wear body armor for the Aberdeen Police Department.
Allen asked during his input if the police department would conduct saturation operations to help deter speeding issues throughout the city.
Board members expressed their appreciation to taxpayers for allowing them to attend the recent Mississippi Municipal League conference in Biloxi. Garth noted she graduated from the basic level of the Certified Municipal Official program.
She said laws have changed regarding city employees going on private property without the consent of property owners.
Garth asked Mayor Charles Scott about any determination in following suit with the City of Columbus for increased pay for city employees, but he said Aberdeen won’t be able to at this point.
Devaull and Haynes noted the need to address a couple of drainage areas in the city.
In recapping the Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion and the Red, White and Bulldog Blue Fireworks Show, Scott and Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins thanked everyone who made the events possible.
Scott recognized Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert for certification of attendance to the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.