ABERDEEN – The company that attempted to acquire the former Holley Performance building beginning in 2018, Bradbury Logistics, filed for bankruptcy last October in the United States Bankruptcy Court’s Middle District of Georgia.
Because of a motion filed in the case involving the city, aldermen took action last week to secure special counselor.
“We didn’t put them there. We’re not creditors. They were having some issues with some governmental entities and other creditors in Georgia. They filed a motion in what they’re referring to as ‘an executory contract’ with the City of Aberdeen. They refer to themselves as a lessee and us as a lessor. I don’t understand that at all,” said city attorney Bob Faulks during a special-called aldermen meeting Feb. 22.
He said the eco-friendly building material company filed similar motions with creditors in Georgia.
“Bradbury got $300,000-something dollars over there and is supposed to be paying it back. He’s trying to revive that and get a new pay schedule,” he said.
Since Faulks isn’t authorized to practice law in Georgia, aldermen approved 3-1 to appoint Daniel Wilder of Macon, Georgia as special counsel to represent the city’s interest in the bankruptcy case. The hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voted against, and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes abstained.
Haynes asked what the city stands to lose in the case.
“He’s trying to revive the contract with the City of Aberdeen,” Faulks said of the former Holley building. “It’s like he’s trying to revive his contracts with the Georgia governmental entities.”
He added the board of aldermen voted 3-2 last fall to declare the contract void, with Garth and Haynes voting against it.
In other business, Mayor Charles Scott requested the board’s permission to enter into a contract with consulting firm Ten and One Strategies to work with legislators to help secure funding for various projects. He has a wish list of infrastructure projects totaling $10 million, including continued port upgrades and water improvements in Egypt, which is served by the city.
“[The Mississippi Legislature] is currently in session, and most of the bills are currently being looked at on what monies they’ll make available to the cities without having to go through a grant process,” Scott said.
The cost of the consultant contract is $4,000, which could be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Typically with something like this, you would pay $3,000 per month and they would work for a year. I feel like if we’re able to get $100,000 to $10 million out of this session, it’s well worth the $4,000,” Scott said.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen made a motion, which passed, to table to matter until March 1’s aldermen meeting, adding he needed more time to research the consulting firm.