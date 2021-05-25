ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting Tuesday morning, the board of aldermen approved to set July 6 as the date for a special election for the police chief’s seat. Henry Randle, who passed away May 16, previously held the seat, and aldermen present also approved an order to declare the seat vacant.
Qualifying for candidates begins immediately, and interested candidates may pick up packets at the city clerk’s office at Aberdeen City Hall.
Since it’s a special election, all candidates will run as Independents, rather than as Democrats or Republicans. Fifty signatures are required to run for the office.
The deadline to qualify is June 15 at 5 p.m. City clerk Melissa Moore said the only cost associated is a $50 sign permit if a candidate chooses to put out election signage.