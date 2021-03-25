ABERDEEN – Two lingering energy-centered issues dating back to last year were acted upon during March 16’s board of aldermen meeting.
Representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority shared dialogue with city officials ultimately leading to approval to sign the city’s 20-year long-term partnership agreement with the regional electricity provider. Additionally, board members approved an online payment plan for Aberdeen Electric Department customers.
The city’s long-term contract with TVA has been an on and off topic since former mayor Maurice Howard said he had no prior knowledge of the contract being approved by the previous administration.
“Before we made the long-term agreement, you guys were on a 15-year rolling contract,” said John Malone, general manager of TVA’s Mississippi district, adding there are benefits associated with the long-term agreement. “You get 3.1 percent credit with the partnership. You don’t get any credit with the 15-year agreement. If you decide to not move forward with the long-term agreement, we’ve got a pre-payment of $184,000 that would have to be returned to TVA.”
Malone said TVA and Aberdeen have some of the nation’s lowest electricity rates.
City attorney Walter Zinn Jr. said the City of Memphis negotiated electricity rates with TVA and asked why Aberdeen doesn’t have this same opportunity, along with economic development consultation. TVA representatives explained universal opportunities available to any TVA community.
“Anyone on a contract has the right to go look at other providers. We have no issue with that. You talk about Memphis, though; they’re not getting any special deals. They’re getting the same benefits just like when we sit down and work with you guys. There’s no deals or negotiation. Memphis owns its own transmission systems. They were entertaining if TVA would consider taking over that transmission system. That’s where you see those dollars coming from,” Malone said.
He offered for TVA to bring its economic development team to meet with city officials.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday mentioned a previously approved agreement with an energy consultant for the city.
“He doesn’t have transmission or generation ready to go. The question is where would he start? In my 30 years in the business, I can tell you right now this is a complex animal, the utility world is,” Malone said. “Even if you’ve got [transmission and generation], it’s difficult to keep all of it going so you’ve got to have the right people.”
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes motioned to accept the long-term agreement, but interim Mayor Lady B. Garth said it should go into executive session. One of TVA’s attorneys questioned how the matter was being handled since there was a motion on the table.
After brief discussion, Haynes motioned for the city to accept a clean 20-year long-term agreement, and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen then seconded. It passed 3-1 with Holliday voting against it.
On the topic of online payments, Samona Johnson of the Aberdeen Electric Department explained details.
“It will be easier for the customers to pay their bills online, through an app on their phones or through an 800 number, which will go directly to their account,” she said.
After discussion, the board approved to move forward with the program, with the city absorbing the fees. The initial setup is $5,750, and there will be a $650 per month fee for the system.
City comptroller Karen Crump will research to see if COVID-19 relief funds are eligible to cover the cost.
There will not be a payment kiosk, as presented last year, and no timeline was mentioned of when it will be available to customers.
In another electric department matter, the application process closed last week for the general manager’s position.
In other city business…
In police department business, board members took action to hire one certified and four non-certified officers following an executive session. Also after executive, aldermen approved to abandon one police officer’s duties and give acting assistant police chief Chris Dobbins a raise due to his recent title change.
County board attorney David Houston and Howard Harper, who purchased the former Holley Performance building, both appeared before the board to discuss setbacks for the sale to be finalized.
Harper has faced troubles in getting Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality approval for the sale due to chemical leaks at the site dating back more than 20 years. Houston said a remedial plan includes studies monitoring ground water every two years, and there have been no issues in them.
Harper previously told the board MDEQ requires a $10,000 environmental study, which he asked to be excluded from his purchase price, but Allen said in talking to Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the entity is willing to do phase 1 and 2 studies at no cost to the city.
Garth was to contact Three Rivers for more information about the studies.
The second issue Harper is facing pertains to a $4,000 survey for a tract of the property. Allen asked if Harper has problems resolving these issues if it would impact the sale.
“Absolutely. Number 1, based on what MDEQ says, you can’t transfer the property to me without their approval. Number 2, as it relates to tract 2, I can’t get title insurance on that portion of the property. In essence, that would kill the whole deal,” Harper said.
A motion passed 3-2 to allow for the survey, with Allen and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voting against. Garth had to break the tie vote.
Aldermen also approved for an April 3 event commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP-sponsored event will include a motorcade from General Young Park led by a city sanitation truck and a program at City Hall.
A section of College Place will be temporarily closed that day for festivities.
During citizen input, Aberdeen Animal Control officer Pedro Clay said a contract with the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter expired years ago.
“We’ve got some members who still want to come to the shelter and try to run things,” he said. “If they come down there, I want permission to tell them our contract was up 16 years ago and please stop coming to the shelter trying to take over.”
The board approved Clay’s request. He added he’d like a plan for funds raised for the shelter.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said her agency applied for a $10,000 Mississippi Arts Commission grant for downtown murals. She’ll know in April if the funds will be awarded.