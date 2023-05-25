ABERDEEN – During its May 16 meeting, the board of aldermen approved transportation services company Watco to serve as Aberdeen port’s operator following a 3-2 vote.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth both voted against it. During discussion ahead of the vote, Holliday raised concerns about not seeing paperwork on the item ahead of the meeting.
Watco already has a presence at sites in Amory and Columbus. In the past several months, Aberdeen received funding for a rail spur and upgrades to the port's dock, and the port operator is another step to increase its stake in economic development.
During his input, Holliday asked Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group CEO/Chief Partnership Officer Michelle Thomas to share details of a matter discussed during the previous day’s work session.
“Transit X LLC are the ones that will bring their headquarters and manufacturing that will manufacture the transportation pods we discussed yesterday that will be shipped all over the world, coming out of Aberdeen, Mississippi,” she said.
Thomas also presented a memorandum of understanding and feasibility study for the city attorney and board members to review before moving further with it. While Holliday made a motion to move forward with the project, Garth suggested the legal review first.
In another business matter, he also asked for citizens to support local stores, particularly the city’s new grocery store.
“A lot of towns don’t have where a grocery store closes and another one opens at the same time. That doesn’t happen,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with a grocery store in Aberdeen, Freshly’s Market, and if we’re going to keep asking the city to bring stuff in, we’ve got to support it.”
City attorney matters
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes asked why legal issues between the city and city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. have not been resolved. Zinn’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the city is still not finalized.
“This has been voted on, not only once but twice for the settlement to move forward and I’m trying to figure out why we’re still getting emails that the attorney doesn’t have the minutes of what was said or done at these meetings,” Holliday said.
Haynes asked Zinn if he can serve as city attorney, which he said he can but said there are potential issues with wording in the city’s minutes.
Haynes said he felt unprotected if any legal matters arise.
“What’s going to happen is we’re going to come back to the table with Affluent looking to actually sign a contract and if we don’t have an attorney to look at it, we’re going to actually tie their hands,” he said.
Holliday claimed the process is being held up after the city sent the minutes to its legal representatives in the case, Mozingo & Quarles.
“My problem and my question to the board is why do we not have an attorney general’s opinion on this already? I don’t think this board is protected,” said Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain during his input.
Haynes said the AG’s office would not weigh in on the matter.
Cain made a motion for Zinn to be removed as city attorney, but it did not pass. Holliday followed up with a motion for Mayor Charles Scott to be given seven days for Mozingo & Quarles to resolve the lawsuit.
In other business
During her input, Garth motioned for Toni Price and Carolyn Quinn Hoskins to be appointed as election commissioners. Her motion included to retain Anniece Riddle as an election commissioner. It passed 3-2 with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Cain voting against it.
She also motioned for the city’s rental agreement to be dissolved.
“If we enter into another one for the City of Aberdeen that the city attorney look at it and approve it for us,” Garth said.
Scott said the current rental ordinance is meant to protect renters.
“When citizens who are living in those home and they’re not kept up like they’re supposed to, you’re saying you don’t want this? Right now, the city can’t just go into their home because their renter or that landowner has to allow you. That ordinance allows for the city to have some teeth because right now, we have homes that aren’t suitable for people to live in,” he said.
She wants the city attorney to revise the ordinance, saying it should be catered to Aberdeen rather than be modeled after another city’s ordinance. Cain asked if he can review the ordinance before taking a vote on her motion. The matter was tabled.
During his input, Cain motioned to reinstate Scott’s salary to its budgeted amount. Board members voted in early February to reduce his salary by $15,000. After getting a second from Odom, Garth said she wanted to reinstate public works director Richard Boone’s pay between his termination last year and rehire this year. Cain’s motion did not pass.
The board approved a resolution for fitness equipment at Newberger Park, with money allocated for playground equipment. Haynes said the fitness equipment will benefit first responders and members of the community. He also asked for the cost.
Scott said he doesn’t anticipate any costs to the city and has secured outside funding for the project.
Garth recognized Aberdeen police officer Eric Potts who purchased equipment for fellow officers.
“We know none of that stuff is cheap. If you care, instead of sitting in a seat grabbing for dollars, grabbing for money, do what officer Potts is doing. Officer Potts cares,” she said.
Lovelace Cook of the Small Business Administration gave updates on federal assistance for those impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado, adding the May 25 deadline is approaching to apply for assistance for physical damage.
The deadline for economic injury for businesses is Dec. 26. People are encouraged to apply for SBA loans, even if they decide to not use them.
Sidewalk work by Hanna Contracting for Hickory and Pinehurst streets and Pullen Drive was approved. Tree roots are posing safety issues on sections of sidewalks to be repaired.
Following executive session, aldermen approved the suspension of a police officer and two public works employees.
