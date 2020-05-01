ABERDEEN – Out of continued COVID-19 concerns, the board of aldermen approved a second delay on the city’s Democratic primary and general election April 21, along with a temporary spending freeze.
The new election dates are June 2 for the Democratic primary, with June 16 as the runoff date. The general election will be held July 7.
“Let me ask you guys, is voting essential?,” asked Mayor Maurice Howard, who voiced his opposition to pushing it back. “You guys did not want to enforce a shelter-in-place, but you’re pushing back an essential election while keeping non-essential businesses open. That is called motive before law.”
Additionally, the board approved a spending freeze pertaining to new hires, non-essential travel and non-essential purchases.
“There’s a good possibility that we’re going to suffer a reduction in our sales tax revenue. We may not be hit as hard as some of the surrounding communities because our high-dollar sales tax producers are still in business,” Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone said of grocery stores, dollar stores and hardware stores. “We need to be proactive and prudent on the amount of money that we spend.”
He suggested lifting the spending freeze whenever sales tax balances to a normal state.
There was brief discussion about the city’s curfew, which is still ongoing from 10 p.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Aldermen asked for Aberdeen Police Chief to be diligent in his department’s enforcement of groups of 10 or more gathered.
In other business, city engineer Dustin Dabbs addressed the matters of automated GE meters and the closeout changeover regarding sidewalk improvements near Belle-Shivers Middle School and from High Street Community Center to Commerce Street.
There was discussion about a 49-day penalty in the contract with the Mississippi Department of Transportation equaling $360 per day due to reasons such as utility relocation and rain delays.
The penalty added up to $17,640, and the question was who is responsible – the city or the contractor, which had no control over the discussed circumstances.
“Liquidated damages are typically reserved for people who are just not performing. In this case [Hanna Contracting] did perform. He just had five or six issues that impacted him that were outside of his control or anyone’s control,” Dabbs said, adding MDOT has to enforce damages in order to be reimbursed from the Federal Highway Administration.
Aldermen took the closeout changeover matter under advisement.
As far as automated utility meters, the city is under contract with GE, and some of the meters have been in storage for six years. Dabbs noted the city is losing money daily due to the inefficiency of the water system.
“You’ve got to think about long term. Here you are with a system that’s six years old and not functional, and it’s costing your $26,000 per month and $13,000 or $15,000 of that is for water meters,” said Dabbs, adding the board could weigh options with the GE contract.
Aldermen approved for the city to accept the low bid of $60 per meter for installation for remaining meters in storage, providing GE agrees to a credit on future months’ rent on the cost of installing the other meters. The total installation price is $11,250, contingent on if GE is agreeable to the low bidder installing meters the city already owns.
Aldermen also approved the demolition of six dilapidated houses. The board also approved the final application for a 10-year city tax exemption for an $8 million expansion at Westlake.