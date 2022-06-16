ABERDEEN – From water service and streets to the port and Monroe Regional Hospital, the board of aldermen addressed a number of infrastructure-related matters June 7, which will provide for several needed upgrades.
“Last week, I attended the Rural Infrastructure Summit in Cleveland, Mississippi hosted by MDOT and several other agencies within the state. Rep. [Bennie] Thompson came down and talked to everyone about how to move our cities forward in reference to the various funding available. I felt real good about some of the things we’ve been doing here with our engineers and aligning everything we’re supposed to be doing to prepare ourselves for infrastructure money,” said Mayor Charles Scott during his input.
He invited U.S. Department of Agriculture representatives to host a summit on available funding, including the construction of affordable housing.
The city and county has been in talks this year with Monroe Regional Hospital officials about collaborating for infrastructure improvements at the facility.
During last week’s aldermen meeting, an interlocal agreement with the county was approved for plumbing and electric infrastructure improvements at the hospital. Aldermen also approved a resolution regarding the project.
The board also took action on water system improvements in areas outside of the city limits served by the Aberdeen Water Department. Aldermen approved a resolution and interlocal with the county to provide enhanced water service for new elevated tanks alongside Egypt Road.
The local funding will come from American Rescue Plan Act money.
“We’re putting in $1 million, the county is putting in $1 million, and the state is putting in $2 million,” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
Aldermen approved a resolution pertaining to the city’s street paving bond. Aberdeen is following suit with Monroe County in pursuing a taxpayer-free bond funded by proceeds from internet sales tax for street improvements.
The city did not receive any filed protests in regards to the matter, and city attorney Bob Faulks said the bond exceeds $1,280,000.
During her input, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth passed along citizen complaints about semi-truck traffic through town and asked if they can be rerouted since they’re damaging streets.
A request to advertise for bids for potential sidewalk repairs throughout the city was approved.
City engineer Dustin Dabbs requested authorization of a comprehensive drainage plan for the city, which was also approved.
“I think we’ll come up with a good cumulative list that will take a few years to do,” he said.
Aldermen approved a professional services contract with engineering firm Neel-Schaffer to oversee drainage repairs alongside Bulldog Boulevard, which was deemed as an emergency situation due to sinkholes. William Sanford of Neel-Schaffer hopes for the work to be completed by the beginning of the next school year.
Dabbs also said concrete was poured earlier in the day for steel columns for the shade structures at General Young Park.
Aldermen also approved a change order with Ausbern Construction for the port’s dock project and a contract with Neel-Schaffer for the port’s railspur project.
In other business
Aldermen approved a rental ordinance inspection and registration checklist. Board members approved a city rental inspection ordinance last month, which goes into effect June 17.
During the board of aldermen’s previous meeting, Garth made a motion to remove Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull, alleging he no longer lives in the ward. Devaull responded last week by submitting documents, such as utility bills, city payroll records and a hospital bill, as evidence of his residency alongside Evergreen Drive.
“The reason I’m doing this is I was caught by surprise at the last board meeting, and she said I didn’t live where I live at,” he said.
Devaull requested the documents be entered as record as an appeal to paperwork Garth filed. He and Garth both abstained from the vote, while Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted against and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Allen voted to accept the documents.
Both Devaull and Scott said they will be unable to attend June’s Mississippi Municipal League conference. They were previously approved as voting delegates for the city, and aldermen approved last week for Allen to be the primary voting delegate and for Odom to be the alternate.
Haynes thanked everyone who volunteered and participated in June 4’s Joe Lee Howard Day at Newberger Park, saying nearly 600 people attended. He asked for playground equipment to be replaced at the park because of safety issues discovered that day. While funding is not available at the time, he asked to consider it for the next fiscal year’s budget plan.
During her input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said Restaurant Bingo will continue throughout June, which gives people who support local restaurants opportunities to win prizes. She also said voting through Mississippi Magazine’s Best Of contest continues through June 15. The Bukka White Blues Festival is a nominee for best fall festival.
Robbins said the AVB was awarded a $500 grant through the South Monroe County Community Fund, which will provide for two smaller murals.
Aldermen approved to promote Nick Orr as superintendent of the Aberdeen Electric Department.
Before approving the minutes, Haynes requested a change to reflect a vote from the board’s previous meeting pertaining to Tohona Larthridge’s change of title to public works assistant director.