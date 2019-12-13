ABERDEEN – An issue regarding traffic brought up by Eugene Sacus during citizen’s input of Dec. 3’s board of aldermen meeting sparked a side discussion about a reoccurring issue in Aberdeen – speeding.
He asked for more enforcement particularly on Highway 145 in the more congested areas between the Canal Street and Ben Bender Drive intersections. A pedestrian was hit and killed near Food Giant in November.
“There’s something that can be done. If not, somebody else is going to get killed because of accidents. I think since it’s in the city, it’s endangering people’s lives,” Sacus said.
Aldermen agreed to discuss the matter more through a strategy session.
“The lion’s share of phone calls I’ve received have been about racing and driving fast and loud pipes in the city that’d I’d call either careless or reckless driving. Racing on Thayer [Avenue] is one of the big things. I did that when I was a kid, but the police officers ran us out of town so we had to go out in the country. It is a problem in the city, and I don’t know what can be done,” said Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone.
Sacus recalled strict enforcement on Thayer Avenue years ago.
“We’ve got some streets that need to be addressed about speeding,” said Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing.
In other business, aldermen approved to hire James Buchanan for the Aberdeen Police Department. A hire of a second applicant was tabled for more thought.
In Aberdeen Fire Department personnel matters, aldermen approved the resignation of Marcus Dearing and the hire of Cruz Jimenez.
Aldermen are expected to hire another firefighter at their Dec. 17 meeting.
During alderman input, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom recognized Frank and Linda Record, who were recently named as the Junior Women’s League’s first citizens of the year, for their efforts to better Aberdeen.
The board met for a special-called meeting Dec. 9 to approve a request to replace a non-conforming structure with another non-conforming structure in reference to a mobile home.
“It was actually an upgrade to the neighborhood, and that’s listed in the ordinance that we have the ability to do that,” Stone said after the meeting. “We didn’t change any zoning laws. We gave a little bit of an admonition to the seller of the property for not following procedure with the building inspector to find out about the zoning.”