ABERDEEN – From a line expansion at Westlake, mention of contracts, the potential of an interim Aberdeen Electric Department general manager and a $200 million prospect, electricity provided a theme for Dec. 1’s board of aldermen meeting.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said 90 days have passed since a long-term agreement with TVA was voided in August, and there’s no resolution. Mayor Maurice Howard said the matter will be addressed during a presention at the board’s Dec. 15 meeting.
“On executive session on Dec. 15, we will be offered a $200 million deal that would save us more than $2 million per year,” Howard said. “People from all around the country are flying in – more than 10 people I believe that will sit at this table and talk to us about saving us money on our power bills and making the city a lot more money than we are now.”
Later in the meeting, Howard said a large company is coming to town to speak to the board during the upcoming executive session about the potential project.
“There will be several individuals here. I’m going to keep the agenda very short because I need your time and attention. There’s going to be a powerpoint presentation, and they’re going to show us everything. This may be a three-hour presentation. I want you guys to be rested, ready to go and ready to do business. This could be something so great for the City of Aberdeen,” he said.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen presented an Atwell & Gent proposal again regarding the installation of two lines to Westlake. The low bid for the installation, submitted by Weaver Electric, Inc., was $715,142.08 was later approved, with Allen, Ward 4 Aldermwoman Carolyn Odom and Haynes voting in favor.
The project entails building power lines for the company to access more electricity through the city.
“It’s in there for us to accept, and it costs the city nothing,” he said. “This is to finish that 13,000 KB line that they’re going to turn over to us once it’s built.”
Howard said the city can’t move forward with the project, referencing a 10-year contract the city has with Westlake he said was never reflected in the board of aldermen’s minutes.
“The board needs to decide whether they’re going to do a five-year or a 10-year contract with Westlake. My thought is it’s not fair for another administration to carry on a contract of a prior administration. When you’re going 10 years, you’re basically going to cover two and a half adminstrations. My thought is we do either a yearly renewal or a four- or five-year contract,” he said. “I don’t think we should hold every administration down for 10 years.”
He said the board needs to approve the time interval for the Westlake contract at its next meeting. Allen said the Atwell & Gent proposal has nothing to do with the Westlake contract but rather building two lines to Westlake.
“Westlake doesn’t even have an up-to-date contract with the City of Aberdeen, but yet we’re producing two 50 megawatt feeders to a company that doesn’t even have a contract with us. We’re going to sell them power on what contract? Make it make sense,” said Howard, adding later he’s not against the project but is concerned about the Westlake contract.
Haynes asked what it’s costing the city for the project, and Howard said nothing.
“We’ve gotten into a fight with TVA, and now we’re going to get into a fight with Westlake,” Haynes said.
After action was taken on the line installation, Howard said he wanted it stated in the minutes he had nothing to do with it.
In a separate matter, he mentioned to the board no interim general manager has officially been named for the Aberdeen Electric Department but said as day-to-day operator that he named Samona Johnson as interim general manager for inside operations. Allen noted Danny Morris is managing outside operations of the electric department.
After discussion, it was noted to keep business operating as is with the electric department without taking official action on an interim manager. Aldermen are expected to act on a new electric department general manager in January.
Aldermen gave city attorney Walter Zinn, Jr authority to pursue reclaiming land acquired years ago by the late Tony Ewing at Stinson Industrial Park for the purpose of a solar electricity farm. Ewing passed away in October.
Haynes asked about the status of the city potentially offering electricity bills to be paid online, which was presented to the board in September, along with the potential of a payment kiosk at the Aberdeen Electric Department. After discussion, Howard said he’ll ask for the vendor to reappear before the board.
Addressing other matters
After discussion, aldermen voted 3-2 to do away with flex time for city employees, which was first approved in November 2004. Through flex time, Howard said employees have the option to take 30-minute lunch breaks rather than hour-long lunches and have one Friday off every two months with pay with the built up time.
“I put it on the agenda to see if there’s anyone on the board who is against flex time,” he said.
Odom originally said she wasn’t against it but added department heads need to pay close attention to flex time. Haynes asked if it’s accessible to all departments, and it was said it wouldn’t work for the police, fire and sanitation departments. Howard added it’s mainly been City Hall employees who have taken advantage of flex time.
“It’s only voluntary. If you want to flex, you can flex,” Howard said.
After discussion, Howard polled board members to see who’s in favor of it, which led to Odom making a motion that it no longer be available to city employees, which was seconded by Allen. After a roll call started, Howard said he wasn’t recognizing the motion and second because it wasn’t on the agenda.
It led to Howard and Allen arguing about Robert’s Rules of Order on the matter. Ultimately, Howard allowed the vote, which passed 3-2 to do away with flex time with Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth in favor of keeping it.
Aldermen tabled action regarding a tractor purchase for the public works department. It was stated the city received a grant to provide for part of the costs for the new tractor. There is $15,000 budgeted towards for it, leaving $12,029.79 left to fulfill the full price.
Howard said the city could use funds from the approximate $131,000 it received in CARES Act funds. Although the tractor isn’t needed right now, Howard said he’s unsure how long the city is eligible for the grant.
Following discussion in closed determination, the matter was discussed again, and it was decided city officials will look into the matter further before taking action.
Aldermen approved $1 raises for two Aberdeen police officers after one was promoted to sergeant, and the other completed police academy. The raises are already budgeted.
The board approved the low bid of $13,968.90 from Rico Nichols of Houston for work for two water lines in Ward 5.
Aldermen approved a $35,000 Urban Development Assistance Grant for Antonio Rodgers to do improvements to the former Hollywood Square building to accommodate retail space. He put the building up as collateral.
The matters of hazard pay, a government auction and upgrading LED lights were listed on the agenda to be discussed in closed determination to see if an executive session was needed. After the meeting reopened with no executive session, Howard said the board doesn’t think hazard pay is a good idea at this time. The government auctions dealt with looking for police vehicles for the city, but no action was taken.