ABERDEEN – Despite requests for flexibility on the city’s curfew, it remains in place from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. It was among the COVID-19 items discussed at Jan. 5’s board of aldermen meeting.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday said stores are losing revenue because of the curfew. He suggested lifting it, but Mayor Maurice Howard later asked for it to be moved from 11 p.m. to midnight.
“Sprint Mart called me today, and they received an email from their superiors saying they’re now going to stay open until 11 o’clock. ‘As an employee of Sprint Mart, I have no other choice but to work my job. When I get off of work, then I’m going to be forced to run into the police,’” Howard said in reading correspondence.
He said Aberdeen is the only local municipality that has a curfew in place, noting one in Starkville fell under a countywide curfew. Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth both stated the need to continue the curfew. The curfew matter was never brought to a vote.
“This is basically what the problem is. It’s not your age group of 35 and up. It’s the age group from 20 to 35,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle, saying several people in that age group want to host parties. “The problem is with the City of Aberdeen is when they throw a party, everybody from the surrounding cities comes in.”
Randle recently recovered from COVID-19, which reinforced how serious he takes it.
“Right now people are walking in and out of stores and not wearing masks so when we start fining them, we don’t want them overloading the aldermen and mayor’s office again but that’s where we’re about to get to,” he said.
Howard said the police need to enforce gatherings of 10 or more people stricter, no matter what time of the day it is.
Members of the board stated receiving calls from Leon Manning to ask if Bingo games can resume at American Legion Post 26, but it was not approved.
Holliday asked if it’s legal to extend 2020 vacation time for city employees unable to use it due to COVID-19 or if COVID-19 relief funds could be used to recoup such losses. The board approved for all departments to have until Jan. 31 to use unused vacation time from 2020.
The board also heard a presentation from Florida-based Safe Sanitizing Solutions about foggers and an air purification system for city-owned buildings. The total cost for foggers covered 41,549 square feet of space was proposed at $17,578. The matter was taken under advisement by the board.
“I know we’ve been hit really hard with COVID and since we are a board that states we’re going to be proactive, it’s best for us to do whatever we can to protect our employees, as well as our constituents,” Howard said in introducing the company.
In other business
Approximately 30 minutes was spent on approving minutes from the board’s previous meetings, with most of the time devoted to clarifying a previously approved contract for an energy consultant, contingent upon city attorney Walter Zinn Jr’s approval.
Howard requested an amendment reflecting the company’s name, stating it should be changed from just Sun Industries to also include Priority Power and Sustainability Partners, which prompted confusion among board members.
“We approved all three consulting agreements that were here but only have one name, so the minutes should actually reflect what we approved,” he said.
Garth said the board didn’t agree to anything outside of the energy consultant.
“It is one, but it’s three tier – just like the father, the son and the holy ghost,” said Howard, adding it’s one consulting agreement with three tiers, including finances and economic development.
“Well, I heard how [Zinn] explained this and I’m not getting the father, the son and the holy ghost out of this,” Garth said. “I made clear I was not in agreement with anything financial or dealing with land. I was not committing the city to anything.”
Howard added any proposals through the consultant must be brought before the board of aldermen for approval.
When the minutes went to a vote, it was 3-2 against, with Garth and Holliday voting in favor. Haynes said he voted against the minutes since he wasn’t in favor of the energy consultant. After a second vote after explanation of approving minutes, they passed with Ward 5 Alderman John Allen abstaining from voting.
After aldermen approved bills, city comptroller Karen Crump asked for Randle to explain a citation the city received after a police officer was caught on a traffic camera in another town breaking the speed limit.
“Chief, do you think the city ought to pay for that ticket for a speeding police officer who’s supposed to abide by the law and they were speeding? The person driving that car needs to have it taken out of his pay,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom. “The city is not liable for that.”
After discussion, Chris Dobbins from the Aberdeen Police Department said they would take care of the fine if the city doesn’t. It was noted by aldermen the city does not intend to pay the fine but rather the officer should be responsible for it.
Howard said land formerly owned by the city at Stinson Industrial Park was available to be reclaimed, citing previous taxes are due on it.
“Symbotic Partners out of Meridian has agreed to give all that land back for $750,” Howard said. “There is a potential project waiting for us to get this land back with some of these same consultants who we keep saying ‘no’ to, so I just wanted to put that on the table.”
The land was previously intended for the purpose of developing a solar energy plant and for economic development. Howard said the city has not owned the 39 acres in approximately eight years.
The board also approved to adjudicate seven vacant properties.