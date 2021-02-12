ABERDEEN – The subject of reimbursing city employee vacation pay with COVID-19 relief funds was a talking point of Feb. 2’s board of aldermen meeting. However, no action was taken to allow time for legal research.
“We had a lot of employees who did not take their vacation time due to the pandemic coming so early last year. They had to work through the pandemic and couldn’t take vacation time,” said Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday.
During a previous meeting, board members approved to extend 2020 vacation time until Jan. 31 for city employees.
“We’ve got essential departments that had several employees that had too much time that they couldn’t take or that department would have suffered,” said city clerk Melissa Moore. “Is there any way possible, instead of them losing hours, that they could be reimbursed with the CARES Act money because it was COVID-related?”
Holliday said the repayment was within COVID funds guidelines.
There were 12 employees with 70 to 112 outstanding vacation hours, according to Moore.
“The ruling in the handbook is you can only bank 240 hours with 15 years. Several of these people have more than 240 and can’t bank anything else or they’ll lose it,” she said.
City comptroller Karen Crump said the 240 accrued hours could be credited towards eligible employees’ retirement.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked for city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. to further research the matter to verify if the relief funds can be spent. Zinn was confident they can be but said his concern was reconciling city policy. The matter was tabled.
Moore asked if employees who lost sick time because of the pandemic could also be reimbursed with COVID relief funds.
“If they had sick time, they should have used it if they were sick,” said Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth.
In another COVID-19-related matter, board members discussed cleaning services for city buildings. Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom questioned the wording of the minutes from the previous meeting regarding a contract with Safe Sanitizing Solutions of Jacksonville, Florida for purification systems at City Hall and the Aberdeen Electric Department.
She and Allen were both under the impression they were voting on tabling the matter after Haynes said he’d like to talk to local vendors to see if they could provide the same service. Before beginning to offer the service, Safe Sanitizing Solutions requested payment.
Later in the meeting, Willie Stewart of Aberdeen-based H&M Janitorial Services pitched a service to combat coronavirus.
“We treated this building when the COVID hit. We treated the electric department when it hit. We treated the fire department. Each time we were able to stop the disease when it came in,” he said, adding his company has the most current chemicals and equipment North Mississippi Medical Center uses. “We’re local. If there happens to be an outbreak, we can respond immediately and we can respond at no additional charge.”
Haynes said he wanted to support local businesses and shop Aberdeen first. Holliday said he wasn’t against Stewart’s business, saying the Florida company offered a different product.
In other business, board members are expected to hear an update from Howard Harper of Enviro Builders at their next meeting.
“We had a problem with our title. After the title search, we had some environmental issues. Mr. Howard would like to address us on the issues,” Holliday said. “He needs an extension. It’s going to take [county board of supervisors attorney] Judge [David] Houston, who’s also working on it, about 30 to 60 days to get these checkmarks removed, and they’re going to be removed. He’s needing a 90-day extension on his contract.”
Instead of talking to Harper on the phone during the meeting, board members preferred to talk to him in person at the next meeting.
The board approved to reappoint Ann Tackett to her seat on the Aberdeen Housing Authority Board of Directors. Odom made the motion to reappoint her, and Holliday asked how many applications were submitted and what was the process of the selection. There were four applicants for the position.
“I received a call, and the board asked if she be reinstated because of her previous work,” said Allen, who seconded the motion.
The reappointment passed 3-1, with Holliday voting against it.
Zinn asked about the process of informing the other applicants who weren’t selected, and Allen said historically the publicity of the appointment speaks for itself.
“The question is we submitted a process to the public on submitting their applications. Once they got here, who reviewed them? How were they reviewed? Did we weigh them? Those are fair questions if they came up,” Zinn said.
Haynes said all the board members received the resumes through their board packets.
A skipped agenda item was approval of a beer permit for Texaco Food Mart due to change of ownership. No paperwork has been turned in regarding a state privilege license, so aldermen didn’t take any action.
The board approved to advertise for bids on a piece of city-owned property at the intersection of Highway 25 and Martin Luther King Street. Aldermen also approved to advertise for a full-time fireman for the Aberdeen Fire Department.
During her input, Odom asked when a speeding ticket would be paid for an Aberdeen police officer caught on a traffic camera in another town would be paid. Police chief Henry Randle said it was going to be taken care of the following day.
Following an executive session, Odom motioned to give former Mayor Maurice Howard’s secretary a two-week notice of termination.
“We need to tell her we have no mayor. We don’t really need her and we’re sorry but we have to let her go. We don’t have anybody for her to answer the phone for,” she said.
The vote passed, and Holliday recused himself.
Haynes asked if Howard had turned in the city-owned Ford F150 he was driving, which he did. He asked for Moore to check on other city-owned property Howard was using.
Also after executive session, the board approved for park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart to be put on a two-day suspension with a write-up for using flex scheduling without permission. Holliday recused himself from the vote.