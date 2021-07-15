ABERDEEN – During their July 6 meeting, four out of five members of the board of aldermen shared concerns regarding potholes in their wards.
“This street situation sounds like it’s a problem all over town. I’m trying to remember how far back we had a bond issue on the streets,” said city attorney Bob Faulks, recapping repairs from the bond issue. “All I can think of is big heavy garbage trucks. There are some seriously bad potholes all up and down Bellview.”
Faulks asked public works director Richard Boone if he has enough manpower to repair potholes on top of other responsibilities, asking if another bond issue could be a solution.
The city previously approved bond issues for street repairs in 2009 and 2018.
“I think the longer we wait, the bigger the holes are going to get and the more it’s going to cost,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom.
Dabbs said there’s no need for a bond issue but suggested for city officials to come up with an annual budget for pressing issues.
“Pavements get old and wear out. After a couple of winters and more traffic, in addition to the garbage trucks, they’re just going to continue to degrade,” he said.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes shared his concerns that his ward is being neglected in several regards from mowing to flooding issues to park maintenance.
“Ward 3 has some very important components to this city, including the school. We have sidewalks that have been torn up because of repairs to a water leak that has not been repaired and we’re going to wait for school to start back with teachers in there and try to figure out how to get a concrete truck in there when we could actually get this done in the summer when we have no interference whatever,” he said.
After further discussion, board members passed a motion for the sidewalk in front of Belle-Shivers Middle School to be repaired before school starts back.
Mayor Charles Scott noted a citywide sidewalk project totaling $72,287, which will include the Belle-Shivers sidewalk repair.
Later in the meeting, board members reviewed a list of problem areas, and it was agreed the project will be broken down into geographical areas.
Developing a program
Aberdeen High School JROTC instructor Major Allen Williams spoke to the board about his goal of rebranding the school’s program into an Aerospace Science Academy. Williams is returning to his role at AHS for the upcoming school year.
“I’ve looked to rebrand and reshape what JROTC is at the high school. We really don’t have any courses that are go-to work-type jobs. I personally see JROTC as becoming the foundation for those types of go-to work jobs. Our kids can graduate from our program and if they so desire, they can go into the military with advanced placement. That’s a go-to work opportunity,” he said.
Williams explained the four disciplines through the academy are aviation, robotics, re-implementing unmanned drones and computer science.
Aberdeen High School’s JROTC program is one of 30 in the nation participating in a computer science pilot program.
“We are raising the expectation of what excellence looks like for our kids,” he said. “I tell the students we’ve just scratched the surface and why not Aberdeen? Too many times, our students couldn’t believe what was possible,” Williams said.
One goal is to secure a Cessna aircraft to use as a working lab.
While the JROTC program has two virtual flight simulators, he plans to pursue funding for a full motion Federal Aviation Administration flight simulator for a second goal.
“It means even an outside pilot could come in, get in the simulator and get FAA credit for that time spent in it. In raising that sense of excellence at the high school, we think it will permeate throughout the community because our kids come from the community,” Williams said.
In other business
Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour requested board approval to apply for a community heritage grant to complete the M&O Depot project.
“We have a choice. We can go for the full thing or go for the back portion. If you want to do it, now is the time,” she said. “The total grant amount would be $336,000, and the city’s match would be $84,000 through a three-year period.”
The board approved to apply for the full amount.
During her input, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth passed along complaints from residents in her ward regarding trash at a nearby apartment complex.
“When we first went into office, we put a trash ordinance on the books,” she said. “This man has continuously told the building inspector he would clean it up.”
The board approved for the apartment owner to receive proper notice for a property adjudication hearing for August.
Dabbs was approved as engineer for the General Young Park renovation project, which requires an engineer because of its scope.
Aldermen also approved the hires of two police officers, a public works machine operator and a secretary for the mayor.
In other business, aldermen approved to adopt an AT&T phone contract for intranet at $4,184 and hand phone for $1,176.