ABERDEEN – While members of the board of aldermen were vocal Aug. 3 about illegal street racing and speeding issues in their wards, a couple of members were especially vocal about a city appointment to the Aberdeen School Board.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes spoke with a Mississippi Department of Education representative during the recent Mississippi Municipal League conference about a school board seat that expired in January, saying the seat should be vacated until aldermen make a new appointment.
The school board position is currently held by Sandra Peoples.
“I talked to an attorney who said if Ms. Peoples has voted on anything from January on, it is null and void. We have an applicant and I don’t want to say remove, she’s already removed. Her time is up. I would like to motion for Mr. Antonio Crosby for that position,” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth.
Haynes seconded the motion, but Ward 5 Alderman John Allen said a vote would be spur of the moment, especially since the school board position hadn’t been advertised for yet.
City attorney Bob Faulks said if Peoples’ term has expired, there should be a new appointment. He said there’s a well-known legal doctrine stating a de facto officer’s votes are upheld.
People’s term expired last December. Faulks said Peoples can continue to serve in her role until a new school board member is appointed, which is expected at its Aug. 17 meeting.
Aldermen approved to advertise for applicants for the school board position. Following this appointment, the board of aldermen will make its second of three school board appointments at the end of the year.
Later in the meeting, the board approved to advertise for all three positions on the Aberdeen Election Commission. It was noted the current election commissioners can reapply.
Addressing speeding
Mayor Charles Scott talked to a couple of other mayors and police chief Quinell Shumpert about the continued issue of speeding inside the city limits, which led to a proposal of a street racing ordinance addressing the problem.
“I know the state doesn’t have racing as a part of their laws but I’m asking for us to put an ordinance together. I think I can get the rest of the mayors in this area and talk to our representative, Karl Gibbs, and propose it to him. It’s dangerous what they’re doing on our city streets,” he said.
During aldermen input, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull was the first to pass along citizens’ concerns about street racing, noting reports close to Odd Fellows Cemetery.
“We’ve got a new police chief, and I think he’s very capable to take care of it, not that the assistant chief wasn’t, but I think we can get something done about it,” he said.
The city has addressed speeding issues, in part, by installing speed bumps throughout town, which Devaull said is a nuisance.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom said more speed bumps were going to be installed in her ward, and Pastor Denvil Clark passed along a request during citizen input that one be placed in front of the Church of Aberdeen.
Garth said Out South residents alongside Highway 45 want to see more of a police presence because of speeding.
“They actually looked out the window and saw a truck at the light that did not stop and there were children trying to cross. They did say. ‘Let the board know somebody is going to get killed,’” she said.
Allen said complaints he has received include speeding and loud engines on Thayer Avenue.
Solar settlement
The board approved steps to reacquire property at Stinson Industrial Park through settlements and payments on back taxes linked to Ewing Solar. The city conveyed land to the late Tony Ewing in 2012 for the purpose of developing a solar farm and hotel that never materialized.
There were also delinquent property taxes from 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 associated with the tax parcels.
Aldermen approved for a $3,800 payment to SKL Investment for two tax parcels in exchange for a quit claim deed on the property. Additionally, the board approved to pay delinquent taxes for ’18, ’19 and ’20, which Faulks estimated to be a few hundred dollars.
“The city is normally exempt on property taxes for land it owns. The next year after you own it, it becomes tax exempt. We’re almost at the end of the tunnel,” Faulks said of the process of reclaiming the property.
In other business
While Scott brought up a matter regarding redistricting of the city’s five wards, Allen asked if it was too soon since no Census data has been received. Scott expects Census numbers to be available later in August.
As far as upcoming opportunities for vaccinations in town, there are events planned for Aug. 14 at Aberdeen High School from noon to 3 p.m. in the cafeteria and Aug. 20 and 21 during an event providing information for rental assistance.
Saying originally he was against vaccinations, Devaull pleaded for all citizens to receive them.
All five aldermen thanked the citizens for allowing them to attend the Mississippi Municipal League conference.
Aldermen tabled action regarding a renewal of the city’s Blue Cross Blue Shield employee insurance plan. Based on claims, it was originally set to increase by 13 percent, but BCBS agents were able to reduce the figure to an eight percent increase.
Aldermen approved Janel Davidson for the city court clerk’s position, with Garth abstaining from the vote and Haynes voting against. There was discussion about a potential personnel move from the court clerk’s office to a secretary for the park and recreation department.
Aldermen also voted to accept a bid of $117,700 from Wilco Services for shade structures at General Young Park, which is $15,000 to $16,000 less than projected. The cost is included in a CAP loan for park improvements.
Following executive, the board hired three police officers and one utility laborer for public works.
Aldermen also approved terminations at the water department and animal control office and to advertise for bids to mow the city’s cemeteries.
The board also approved for the responsibility of opening and closing the park and recreation building and High Street Community Center to be placed back on the park and recreation department instead of the Aberdeen Fire Department.