ABERDEEN – North Mississippi Medical Services first responder Katherine Cunningham asked for the board of aldermen’s blessing during its March 3 meeting for local responders and officials to be allowed to take free training offered by the Center of Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama.
“It’s federally funded. All you’ve got to do is sponsor any agent or any member of that agency to go out there through EMS authority,” she said, adding she has earned certifications for responding to hurricane, tornadoes and diseases through the training. “It will help Monroe County. It will help you build a FEMA cabinet.”
She said training is ongoing throughout the year.
Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing asked her for paperwork and how the board can proceed with the securing training.
In a separate first responder item, aldermen approved for the Aberdeen Fire Department to donate a 1992 pumper truck to Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Mayor’s input
During his input, Mayor Maurice Howard asked for the board members to set a public candidates forum they were comfortable with, in light of discussion at its last meeting regarding a potential policy about use of the City Hall courtroom.
Following Feb. 18’s aldermen meeting, Howard hosted a meet the candidates event in the courtroom, which prompted Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone’s suggestion about adopting a policy about the use of space.
“He said the reason the board is not coming to the meeting is because the board did not sanction the meeting,” Howard said in recapping some of the discussion. “I believe that for far too long Aberdeen politics has been ran by people who never answer questions or talk to the public or speak to the people who are voting for them.”
Aldermen and audience members mentioned a two-part mayoral debate series being held March 12 and 26 at the Elkin Theatre. In addition to the six candidates running for mayor answering questions provided by moderators, those running for chief of police and aldermen seats will be given time to speak.
Charles Scott is organizing the two events through his Aberdeen Vision 2030 approach.
Howard also asked how the mayor’s salary was placed in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, which is listed as unallocated funds. The board cut his salary twice, stating his unavailability to come to work as the reason.
“At the time the budget was done, your salary was kept at the same amount. The unallocated was put in there in the event of you possibly getting your salary back or when the next term comes in, it’s there and budgeted,” said city comptroller Karen Crump in answering his question.
Ewing added when the cuts were made, Howard could get it back when he started coming to work more often.
“I didn’t care if you didn’t come but for two hours or an hour. That was all that was gained to get your money back, but you didn’t do that,” Ewing said.
Howard said he has, asking what part of his job duties haven’t been done.
“You have day-to-day duties. Do you know any of your employees who didn’t grow up around here? Do you know what’s going on in the electric department? Do you know what’s going on in the fire department? That’s your job,” Ewing said.
In other business...
Aldermen approved the low bid of $49,600 from Hanna Contracting for levee repair work at the city’s sewer lagoons. Additionally, the low bid of $3,500 submitted by Tombigbee Contractors was approved for fencing around the lagoons and $1,500 around the pumping station, which is required by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. City officials noted both contractors are local.
In a separate item, Parks and Park was approved to do emergency repairs totaling $12,560 to the pump at Prairie’s water tower.
During aldermen input, Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes requested striping on South Matubba Street and asked for an update about potentially renaming the bypass to Martin Luther King Boulevard. The city is still awaiting approval from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone said work was expected to begin the next day to convert the former Cooperwood Station, located at the intersection of Commerce and Maple streets, into a new location for the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau in conjunction with a museum.
Following an executive session, Toni Howard was hired for the Aberdeen Police Department.
During open session, Howard said the board would discuss a potential Three Rivers Planning and Development District loan for park improvements in executive session, but no action was taken.