mcj-2023-08-09-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson weighs in on a presentation by local business owner Brian Atkins during last week's board of aldermen meeting regarding a potential solar development project for the city. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – City officials heard options last week regarding a solar development locating in Aberdeen, but no action was taken.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you