ABERDEEN – City officials heard options last week regarding a solar development locating in Aberdeen, but no action was taken.
During Aug. 1’s board of aldermen meeting, local businessman Brian Atkins spoke on behalf of energy company Renewvia regarding a memorandum of understanding for the solar project.
“They will supply five percent of the City of Aberdeen’s power usage, and TVA will allow the city to buy five percent from a green power source,” he said.
Atkins said the memorandum of understanding would begin the process of potentially building a solar farm, adding it won’t cost the city any funds.
The 700 kilowatt system is proposed for a spot at the city-owned Stinson Industrial Park.
The deadline to apply for federal grants with the project is Sept. 30.
“If Aberdeen gets this solar farm, you’ll get carbon credits and green credits to recruit industry. This would be a huge economic development tool for the city,” Atkins said. “This is a chance to raise money at no cost. It’s not tying you to anything, there’s no legal liability. This is something we feel that will be a win-win for not only Renewvia but Aberdeen.”
He said if it moves forward, there would be a 20-year power lease.
Following an executive session, aldermen refrained from action until having a meeting later in the week with a TVA representative. The matter is anticipated to be addressed next week.
In other development matters, the board of aldermen approved to rezone property off of Highway 145 for a housing development. A public hearing was previously held regarding an apartment complex and duplexes to be developed by HHH Real Estate.
Aldermen also approved contractor L.C. Cook’s request to subdivide property alongside W. Jefferson Street to build three new homes.
Aldermen approved a request for an alcohol license for Henry’s Bar and Grill, which will be located at the former Kim’s Fish and Steak building alongside Highway 145. The owner plans to serve three meals a day and offer beer and mixed drinks.
Joseph Stone, who recently purchased property alongside the Highway 45 bypass from James Bell and plans to build a new home, asked for the city’s permission to use a pump system since water infrastructure isn’t available on the land.
City inspector Roy Haynes said the property is one home away from being classified as a subdivision, and the developer would be responsible for infrastructure. A meeting between Bell and city officials was proposed.
Engineer Stanley Spradling gave an update on the city’s upcoming water project for an elevated tank alongside Egypt Road and upgrades to the city’s wells.
The city and county each contributed $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the state matched $2 million through its water infrastructure improvement program. The city has to meet a commitment to have all contracts obligated by June 2024.
Spradling also said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency extended the timeline for new standards regarding copper and lead standards for municipal water systems. He said it will lead to complications in locating what the city is responsible for with the new regulations.
City official input
During his input, Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain’s motion for city attorney Walter Zinn Jr to begin a comprehensive title search for the privately-owned Oddfellows East and present his findings to the board was approved 4-1, with Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voting against it.
Cain also motioned to reestablish department commissioner positions held by board members to help manage expectations, saying things aren’t happening like they need to be happening.
Mayor Charles Scott said the mayor is the day-to-day operator, and board members can review and watch city departments but can’t give direct orders.
“This has been tried, and it has had a level of success but at the same time, it needs cooperation. I don’t want to feel like I’m stepping over the mayor and I don’t want the mayor stepping over me,” Haynes said.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday said he appointed a committee to hear citizens’ concerns for his ward and report to the board. Scott said Holliday can’t relieve himself of his duties, but Holliday said he’s not.
Edward Haynes passed along citizens’ concerns about utility wires hanging alongside College Place due to poles split from a previous storm. Electric department general manager LaMarcus Thompson said requests to locate any potential underground utilities have been submitted to 811, but the city is on the agency’s timetable.
Haynes’ request to advertise for an open seat on the Aberdeen Housing Authority Board was approved.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins gave an update on a collaborative effort by local businesses and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce to feed cadets after the sheriff’s office’s latest part-time training academy graduation, along with their families and other law enforcement officers.
