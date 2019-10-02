During its Oct. 1 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to issue a citywide burn ban until weather conditions permit.
On Monday, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors issued a countywide burn ban effective until Oct. 11. At that point, supervisors will discuss if there’s a need to extend the burn ban.
The Monroe County Forestry Commission is the only entity exempt from the ban.
During Tuesday’s Amory Board of Aldermen meeting, city officials noted the countywide burn ban. When asked, Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill said charcoal and gas grills are the only exceptions to the burn ban.