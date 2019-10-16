ABERDEEN - During its meeting Tuesday, the board of aldermen voted to lift a citywide burn ban, following suit with the statewide burn ban. Citizens still need a permit to burn.
Aberdeen aldermen lift burn bun
Ray Van Dusen
