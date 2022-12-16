ABERDEEN – During its Dec. 6 meeting, the board of aldermen voted 3-2 to appoint Felicia Lenoir to a seat on the Aberdeen School Board, which is currently being held by Jim Edwards.
Mayor Charles Scott entertained the motion, which was made by Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull and seconded by Ward 5 Alderman John Allen. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted against.
Lenoir’s term is from Jan. 23, 2023-Dec. 31, 2027.
Aldermen also approved the resignation of Aberdeen Water Department Manager Jason Roberson effective Dec. 16.
The board approved a public hearing date of Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. at City Hall for a potential cemetery ordinance for city-owned cemeteries. It will not pertain to Odd Fellows East, which is privately owned.
“I requested our attorney do a draft of the cemetery ordinance so at the meeting, we can move at a faster pace with input from the citizens and cemetery directors who attend,” Scott said.
No further details were shared about the potential ordinance.
Ahead of Jan. 9’s grand reopening ceremony for the Aberdeen Electric Department’s new location alongside N Meridian Street, aldermen approved to allow a technical shutdown for Jan. 6 and 9 to install new equipment.
There are no due dates for electric bills on Jan. 6 or Jan. 9.
“On Jan. 10, we’ll be back open, and the next due date will fall on the 12th. We’ll never miss a due date, and no late fees will incur on anybody’s accounts. The employees will still work, and it will actually give us more time and more hands on deck to get things moved,” said Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson.
A few finishing touches are left before the electric department’s new location is completed.
After Garth asked if public works assistant manager Tohona Larthridge will be attending a certificate course in Georgia next month, Scott said she needs to remain in town if any department needs arise and that she’ll attend the next training opportunity.
Garth made a motion, seconded by Haynes, for her to attend the training, but it failed after a 3-2 vote. Aldermen later approved for public works manager Imogene Dancy to attend the training.
During his input, Scott made a plea for residents to bag their leaves rather than blow them out into the street.
“We have some citizens who are pushing their leaves out to the curbs, and that’s not helping anything, especially with the rain showers we’ve been getting and it’s running into the sewers,” he said.
Haynes passed along citizen complaints during his input that some of his constituents who have bagged leaves aren’t having them collected by the city. He also passed along citizens’ complaints regarding garbage cart placement after collection.
He also recognized Devonshea Young from the city clerk’s office for receiving her master’s degree.
During her input, Garth read a letter from Frank and Linda Record regarding flooding issues and needed sidewalk repairs near their home and passed along a citizen’s complaint regarding an Aberdeen police officer.
She also asked city attorney Bob Faulks if he’d heard any developments about a Supreme Court mandate been issued regarding the Ward 1 seat, which he hadn’t as of the day of the meeting.
