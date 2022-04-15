ABERDEEN – During April 5’s board of aldermen meeting, lengthy time was devoted to concerns regarding the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission, with one alderman stopping short of following through with his motion to suspend its members for six months.
“The members of the zoning board are not on the same page, and I don’t think the clarification has been made to what authority the board has versus what authority the city inspector has. Separation of power, I think, is what needs to take place,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes.
City attorney Bob Faulks offered clarity on the city’s ordinance.
“The Aberdeen zoning ordinance is really easy to read language. There’s really not any common debate about who does what and what their authority is,” he said. “Suspending the entire board is like taking a sledgehammer. There are a lot of other things that can be done to rectify the situation. You’re going to bring a whole lot of extra work on you and the rest of the board if you suspend the entire zoning commission.”
During their individual inputs, Haynes and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth both said they have received phone calls on matters such as opposition to an adult daycare opened alongside Maple Street, denial of rezoning for a bar and lounge alongside the Highway 45 bypass and a fence around part of Aberdeen High School’s softball field, which is expected to be torn down since it was installed on city right of way.
Mayor Charles Scott, who appeared on a recent WCBI interview about a concern regarding the adult daycare, said the city follows rulings from the city attorney.
Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission secretary Jim Edwards said he was asked by the reporter to comment on the situation, which he agreed to on the condition he would speak as an individual rather than as a member of the zoning board.
“I told him the only reason I was coming forward is because it’s a safety issue and we can’t have meetings anymore. Our March meeting was canceled. Our April meeting was last night, and something else was scheduled in here,” Edwards said later during the meeting.
He the International Building Code has standards such as exits and fire suppression for the building, which are his concerns regarding the adult daycare.
As far as the fence at the high school, Jeffery Riddle spoke on behalf of AHS softball parents, saying other coaches felt welcomed during the Monroe County Tournament in late March.
“Those girls are proud of that field and that fence. What has happened, this decision that has been made is going to take a shot at some of their morale,” he said.
He asked for the city’s consideration in not having the fence torn down, but Haynes said it’s a matter to be addressed with the Aberdeen School Board, rather than the zoning board.
For a similar matter, Garth recapped a March public hearing when several residents voiced their opposition of rezoning land near the Treas Lake and Meadowlane subdivisions to allow for Torrey Boykin to open a bar and lounge exclusive to 30 year olds and older. The board voted 3-2 against rezoning the property, with Garth and Haynes favoring the rezoning.
“If there’s a problem that can be fixed, I want to fix it. If I need to go another route, I can, but I didn’t get any closure as to why,” Boykins said last week.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said he voted against rezoning after hearing the opposition, adding no citizens who supported rezoning the property for the lounge spoke.
“It never should’ve gotten to this board in the first place. That’s why you have the other board [planning and zoning] to make decisions instead of passing the buck and getting fingers pointed to everybody at this table,” he said.
After discussion, city officials decided to talk to the planning and zoning commission during its April 11 meeting about their concerns.
Construction matters
During his input, engineer Dustin Dabbs discussed potential street improvements throughout the city, particular for major thoroughfares. He asked for board members’ input for street improvements.
“If we don’t do something to Highway 8, Meridian and Matubba, they’re going to degrade to the point that it’s going to be much more costly. That’s with any street,” he said. “You have to decide, as our leaders, the benefit ratio, so to speak. Sometimes we spend so much money fixing the worst streets that by the time we fix them, the middle of the road streets have become equivalent to what these worst streets become.”
Aberdeen Public Works Director Richard Boone asked to also have input on what streets are selected.
City officials are considering a taxpayer-free option to provide for street improvements funded by Aberdeen’s proceeds from internet sales tax.
Aldermen approved for professional services dealing with needs for the future home of the Aberdeen Electric Department, including any architecture and engineering needs.
The board also approved the lone bid of $79,500 from Hanna Contracting for a fire loop underneath Highway 8 for The Pointe shopping center.
In the matter of accepting bids, aldermen approved a contract dealing with an electronic bidding company, Plan House Enterprises, which won’t cost the city anything. It charges contractors to access details regarding projects and purchases.
“These people will create a website for the City of Aberdeen, and they would market these situations to prospective vendors,” Faulks said, adding Biloxi, Oxford and Tupelo use the same service.
In other business
County election commissioner Earnestine Metcalf asked the board for an update on a pay request from her and city election commissioners Jennifer Rollison and Lee Turnage regarding payment of extra work last year, which includes the Ward 1 election contest in Monroe County Circuit Court and work to prepare for special elections.
“We haven’t been paid, and I’m here to ask why?” she said. “We’re not trying to take anything from you. We just want to be paid for what we did. It has been since July of last year and we haven’t been paid. I think it’s a disgrace. If I work, I want my pay.”
Faulks said he was assured all three election commissioners were paid for election day duties, but the city has had interesting circumstances in which they requested payment for actions outside of elections. He it’s a debatable legal issue if the city has authority to issue payment.
“I personally think they should be paid but I didn’t draw up the statutes. We are being scrutinized by people in Jackson. If we make a payment that’s not lawful, they’re going to come after us,” Faulks said, apologizing for not asking for an advisory opinion yet.
Scott said the matter will be settled.
Haynes and Garth also both asked during their input for the board to grant employees pay raises.
“I’m not saying how much and I’m not saying when, but it is criminal to expect grown men to work like dogs when you call and give orders and you do not compensate them. You wouldn’t work for anybody who didn’t compensate you. I wouldn’t. I’d rather go out there and grow a garden and pick up cans to maintain my dignity and my integrity,” Garth said.
Haynes shared an upcoming event during his input for Joe Lee Howard Day, which is planned for June 4 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Newberger Park.
“We’re hoping to invite the community out for food, fun, music, and all of it is free. We want to shower Joe Lee Howard, one of our own citizens, and he has a heart of gold,” he said.
In speaking about parks, Devaull asked for parents to refrain from letting their children play on new equipment at General Young Park since it’s still being installed and could pose safety issues.
Mario Reddick, an attorney representing city employee Barry McMillian, asked during open session if he would be recognized to discuss a pay discrepancy for his client. He added a lawsuit will be filed on behalf of McMillian in a defamation case against the city.
“Your client notified the ethics commission about your request to talk to the board in executive session. They’ve already made one ruling, and your client appealed that, which is pending with the ethics commission,” Faulks said.
Robert and Sara Brown spoke during citizen input about their willingness to open the Northeast Mississippi Motorsports Playground of Power alongside Highway 8 West on a regular basis to give people a place to legally drag race. He asked for the public’s help in spreading the word.
Scott said during his input Mississippi Municipal League scholarships are now more inclusive throughout the state this year, rather than only being offered to relatives of elected officials. He said applications are available on the city’s Facebook page and also at www.mmlonline.com.
He also received board approval for the city to work with Mississippi State University for a workforce development program. Haynes made the motion contingent on the student being a resident of Aberdeen.
“They will bring a student in school who will work with one of our selected offices based on selection and they’ll actually pay their salary while they’re working with us. That gives a young student the opportunity to work with the city in different capacities based on their capability and we provide the service and training,” Scott said.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom’s request giving Walter and Joann Lann permission to landscape city-owned islands behind Lann Hardware was approved.
She also made a motion, which was approved, for the Lanns and Amy Bales to clean up the former maintenance building at Oddfellows Cemetery at no cost to the city.