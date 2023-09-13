mcj-2023-09-13-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Albert Barker Jr. of Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group speaks about items in a memorandum of understanding with transportation pod company Transit X during last week's Aberdeen Board of Aldermen meeting.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen approved a letter of intent with Renewvia Energy Sept. 5 for a proposed solar development at Stinson Industrial Park. It passed 3-2 with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain voting against it.

