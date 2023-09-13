ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen approved a letter of intent with Renewvia Energy Sept. 5 for a proposed solar development at Stinson Industrial Park. It passed 3-2 with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain voting against it.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson said the proposed solar field
would provide incentives and credits for the city.
“We get the green thumb and could buy back solar energy from TVA, so you’re looking at roughly $500,000 a month that will come back,” he said.
Cain said he has no doubt Renewvia is a viable company but voiced opposition because they’re no comparable option.
“We don’t have anything to compare Renewvia to, and it may turn out Renewvia is our partner,” he said. “I don’t know why we would award a contract without something to compare it to.”
The Tennessee Valley Authority will offer a similar credit program at some point in the future, but Thompson is unsure of a timeline.
Cain said he didn’t see a matter of urgency to approve the letter of intent, but local business owner Brian Atkins – who made the connection between the company and the city – said there’s a proposal deadline date of Sept. 30 to apply for federal grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“If you’re in the first pool of people who ask for this, you’re going to have a better chance of being awarded money. If you’re at the end, you may not get funded at all,” Atkins said. “If you want to guarantee your cheaper cost, you want to get in on the front end and not the tail end of the project.”
Mayor Charles Scott said a goal with a solar development project is to connect with a new proposed electrical substation at Stinson Industrial Park.
“This will give Aberdeen a competitive edge for green power. Companies will locate in Aberdeen to buy the green energy,” Atkins said. “This is of no cost to the City of Aberdeen. Renewvia is going to foot the bill at no cost to the City of Aberdeen, and we’re going to guarantee you power cheaper than what you’re buying from TVA and will guarantee people will want to locate businesses here. It’s nothing but a win-win for Aberdeen.”
Following an executive session, the board approved the next step of a separate TVA program the city is pursuing, which entails a sequence of steps.
In a separate industrial development matter, the board tabled action on a memorandum of understanding with transportation pod company Transit X LLC. City attorney Walter Zinn Jr. thoroughly reviewed the original memorandum of understanding, and a revised copy was presented to city officials at the meeting.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes noted issues with the original version, which included stipulations committing to rights of way.
“If there’s ever a disagreement, we can step out of this. In order to step out, there has to be a third party that can step in to replace one of us. If there’s not a third party, we have to assume whatever debt has been accumulated at that time,” he said in reading another excerpt from the original memorandum of understanding.
Speaking on behalf of Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group, Albert Barker Jr. said revisions were made on those items. Haynes said he needed more time to review the revised document.
“I don’t believe we’re at any place to enter into a long-term agreement. I think based on this conversation, there are still things that need to be hammered out,” Zinn said. “I think we’re far too premature in this project to make any commitments or obligations.”
Engineering updates
Engineer William Sanford of Neel-Schaffer shared updates on a drainage project near the intersection of Meadowlane Drive and W. Commerce Street and preliminaries on the former Aberdeen Electric Department building.
Aldermen previously approved to explore options of using the building for a potential new home for the Aberdeen Police Department.
“My suggestion is to find the original blueprints and floor plan for that building, which is a good place to start,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to come up with a scope of work and project cost and look at funding opportunities once we get a ballpark figure.”
In an action item, aldermen approved to hire Neel-Schaffer as the engineer for the city’s water improvement project, which entails a new water tank and upgrades to all of the city’s wells.
The board also approved to advertise for bids for a dolphin rehabilitation project at the port, which will provide for support for barges.
City inspector Roy Haynes is working with engineer Dustin Dabbs on a resolution dealing with building codes. Haynes is trying to make the city’s building codes uniform with neighboring cities in northeast Mississippi.
“We all try to keep the same things in our codes so if someone builds something in Pontotoc, they can build it in Aberdeen under the same codes,” he said.
In a related matter, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said repair work began on The Magnolias, which was scheduled to be complete within 45 days from the start date. The project is funded by a grant received in November 2021.
Addressing needs
Following executive session, the board approved Clean Cut Lawn Care LLC’s bid of $100,000 to maintain the city’s cemeteries for one year.
During his input, Cain addressed a number of requests, including a pump and lighting for downtown’s fountain, which was approved. A contractor will also review downtown awnings in need of repair.
Cain also stressed the need to cut aging trees in city rights of way that pose safety risks.
His motion was approved to review the city’s most dangerous trees in city rights of way and explore funding options to have them professionally cut by someone bonded and insured if the electric department can’t do it.
During her input, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth passed along a citizen’s concern regarding poor water service, and it was approved to do water line work to address it. Scott made note of another water line that needs addressing, which was approved.
Cain later made a motion, which was approved, to purchase charcoal filters to address poor water issues for residents.
In a separate water-related matter, Marianne Butler said her husband’s plumbing company requested sewer taps several weeks ago, which have yet to be completed.
“That’s $1,200 we have paid out to the City of Aberdeen that have not been done,” she said.
She has previously appeared before the board about drainage issues alongside Walters Drive, which were recently addressed. Cain passed along gratitude she expressed for the work.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday asked for public works director Richard Boone to address a ditch issue at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Randall streets, and Cain said the scope of the project requires an engineer.
“If we’re not going to do it the right way, we’re not going to do it at all,” he said.
Holliday was to talk to Scott to go about details for the project.
In other business, aldermen approved to readvertise for an open position on the Aberdeen Housing Authority Board of Directors. It was stated one requirement is applicants must live within five miles of the city.
The item sparked discussion about other appointments the board makes.
“This appointment should have been made in the spring and somehow we missed it. It’s like with the school board, we keep missing. A person actually served a whole other year before we were ever notified there was a vacancy. We need a list of all board appointments, who is serving, how long their term is and when their term runs out,” said Edward Haynes, who asked for a comprehensive list to be compiled.
During her input, Garth asked Scott why he hasn’t been signing Zinn’s check. Scott said discussion could be continued during an executive session, but it wasn’t addressed.
The board approved a bid of $7,654.32 from Jim Edwards for a city-owned lot at the corner of Hillcrest and Commerce streets from four bids submitted.
During citizen input, Barker said there’s still an issue regarding discarded tires in areas of the city.
