ABERDEEN – During Jan. 3’s board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Charles Scott ended a presentation for a potential truck stop at Stinson Industrial park with options to address the city’s 18-wheeler parking situation – do nothing or use the former Holley Performance parking lot on a temporary basis and seek out an organization to build a potential truck stop.
While board members approved for him to seek out an organization to build a truck stop, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked how long the temporary timeframe would be for parking at Holley.
Scott said it would be a six-month minimum to allow time to seek out an investor. Allen motioned to seek out bids for a new fence at the Holley building so the board could have an idea before moving forward any further, which passed.
Scott said truckers will be charged a fee, which will defer the cost of a new fence.
“We have talked to truck drivers in the city, and some have come head-to-head with our business owners where they really don’t want the truckers parking on their property. Back in the summertime, we got bids to use the Holley building and in the past few days, I’ve gone out and done some research. Also, a company came to look at the potential of building a truck stop here in Aberdeen,” he said.
An estimated cost for the truck stop, including a restaurant, service station, convenience store, weigh station, parking station and marketing plan, ranged from slightly more than $2 million to $3.8 million, with annual revenue projected to be between $4 million to $15 million, according to the report.
“Aberdeen cannot afford not to do this. Right now, we’re spending millions of dollars on our road repair. With trucks driving downtown constantly just because they don’t have anywhere to park, we want to adjust that and give our truck drivers a place to park,” Scott said, emphasizing the city would not be the developer.
He presented the same proposal to the county board of supervisors Jan. 6.
Cemetery ordinance tweaks
Following on the heels of Dec. 27’s public hearing regarding a city cemetery ordinance, aldermen approved to post a draft of the ordinance on the city’s website, www.cityofaberdeenms.com, to obtain more public input.
It will be available online from Jan. 10 until Feb. 11 to allow opportunities for revisions before aldermen vote on the matter.
“That gives us more time to edit and revise it,” Scott said.
In a related matter, Wilchie Clay requested for the board to adjudicate the privately owned Odd Fellows East and remove dead trees and other debris.
“We have doctors, principals, school teachers and General Young, who was the president of the Monroe County NAACP for years and years, out there and we’d like to see it cleaned up. It’s an invaluable cemetery,” he said. “I think we need to show these people some respect.”
In other business
Following last month’s resignation of park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart, aldermen approved a new head for the department – Aberdeen High School graduate Fernando Davis. Following graduation in the early ‘90s, he played football for the University of Alabama.
In another personnel matter, aldermen terminated the position of water supervisor and hired Antarrio McCoy as the water department's new superintendent.
During its previous meeting, the board approved Tony Walker as the water department's supervisor, but he never reported and decided to not take the position.
While Scott requested the hire of a code enforcement officer, no board member made a motion.
During her input, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth questioned Dec. 15’s meeting being termed a special-called meeting. The meeting was held days ahead of the regularly scheduled third Tuesday of the month meeting.
“That does not fall under the definition of a special-called meeting. It was a full-blown meeting, and it was called so he [Scott] could go out of town on vacation. Special-called meetings are for something that we have to, emergency-wise, take care of for the city. What that meeting was called for was not any of that. It was an ethical issue and it tells me some people don’t know what they’re doing with the city,” she said.
Garth also recently received several calls and visits from public works employees because of a change in time to report for work.
“I explained to them the legislative body that is sitting at this table, no one decided that. It was not published at any meeting that I attended. If you changed their time from 6 to 7, you probably need to let them know. If not, they need to stop being bothered,” she said.
Garth also passed along concerns about calls she received about two police cars being parked at a residence in Ward 4. Police chief Quinell Shumpert said he needed more information in order to address the matter.
During citizen input, Derhonda Jones voiced concerns about water service at her home, saying she had issues during the recent cold snap, including no water pressure and poor water quality.
“For years, I’ve been promised a filter to be put on that line and a tap where the lines could be flushed right there,” she said, adding her meter is the last one on the road, causing debris to deposit on her line. “I need something done. Mr. Belle, Mr. Ballard, Tisdale, Howard – all the previous administrations – have promised this, and nobody has followed up, including myself because I don’t like complaining.”
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes revisited a slide and merry-go-round posing safety risks at Newberger Park, and aldermen approved to replace them.
Allen asked, during his input, about the status of redistricting for the city, but Scott didn’t have any updates.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins requested board members to consider rebidding camera equipment to stream aldermen meetings. Allen later said he should have quotes before the next meeting.
On a separate subject, she said the mural project for Paradise Alley has begun.
Aldermen tabled acceptance of a land donation from a former citizen for the Aberdeen Animal Shelter.
“Where that land is located, I can’t do anything with it, but she suggested maybe we could sell it and use that money for the animal shelter,” said animal control officer Pedro Clay.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.