After getting approval from the board of aldermen Jan. 3, Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott is actively seeking a developer interested in building a truck stop at Stinson Industrial Park. 

ABERDEEN – During Jan. 3’s board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Charles Scott ended a presentation for a potential truck stop at Stinson Industrial park with options to address the city’s 18-wheeler parking situation – do nothing or use the former Holley Performance parking lot on a temporary basis and seek out an organization to build a potential truck stop.

