ABERDEEN – Even though action regarding a letter of intent with solar company Renewvia Energy Corporation was tabled during Aug. 15’s board of aldermen, applications regarding residential and corporate solar use were approved.
“I’m getting a lot of calls and concerns every day about solar. This is something I’ve been working on since July 17 and got it completed last week with the help of TVPPA (Tennessee Valley Public Power Association), TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) and other municipality managers,” said Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson of the application.
Any Aberdeen Electric Department customer who wants to utilize solar electricity by installing panels must apply with the department.
“This shows the requirement and what they need to do. We don’t have any of this in place. Anything that’s solar that wants to come to the city, they would have to go by this,” Thompson said.
Currently, there are no solar electricity providers for Aberdeen Electric Department customers. During the previous aldermen meeting, local business owner Brian Atkins shared a proposal on behalf of Renewvia to locate a solar farm at Stinson Industrial Park. City and TVA officials met later that week, and the city is awaiting a response from a request for information.
Aldermen approved the application fee to be $300 for customers and $500 for solar companies.
“If a company comes in and wants to put in a facility, they have to go through this. If a citizen wants to put solar panels on their home, they’ve still got to go through this,” Thompson said. “There’s a link on this application where they go to tva.gov and they will get some information from us, TVA gets some information from us and from them and then they start receiving those incentives on their power.”
In another matter, aldermen adopted an update to policy regarding tampering with meters or service.
“We already have a policy in place for tampering, but the only thing our rules and regulations say is if you tamper with the meter, you pay a fine. This is expanding the tampering,” Thompson said.
He asked for the policy to require that people repairing water leaks and other problems must be certified.
“You cannot just go up to someone’s house and turn their water off or cut the service loose from the house. That’s considered tampering. You need to contact the office, let us know you’re having these troubles so we can stop billing. Then we won’t have to do an adjustment or do this credit back on your account. You just need to let us know, ‘I’ve got a leak at my house and have such-and-such coming,’” he said.
Thompson added anyone doing utility work must have a permit through City Hall.
“People are doing the service on their own. They’re bypassing City Hall and the $40 permit fee, and people are calling to say, ‘Such-and-such fixed my electric meter, and I need it hooked back up.’ I’m not going to hook it back up because a certified person didn’t do it. I’m not going to turn your water back on because a certified person did not fix your leak,” Thompson said.
Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain said citizens shouldn’t be encouraged to work on the city’s side of meters.
“There are uncertified people working on them, and that’s why we’ve got water running down the streets,” Thompson said.
In other business, aldermen tabled action to purchase new batteries at substations, which will replace ones dating back to 1978. The batteries are on Aberdeen’s side and not TVA’s side. The action was tabled to allow Thompson more time to explore funding options.
Needs for cleanup
During their input, each member of the board shared the need for mowing and general cleanup in their wards, saying they have received several complaints and observed several areas of neglect.
“These are things that public works can do if you have a grass cutting crew. Curbs are horrible, streets are horrible, and paper is all over town,” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said department heads need to do a better job, and their employees are a reflection of who they are.
“Nothing is being done. People are drawing salaries for riding in trucks and burning gas,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom.
Cain passed along the same concerns from Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett from the previous day’s work session. She indicated Sen. Hob Bryan suggested in light of the $24 million federal courthouse renovation underway, more emphasis needs to be done to enhance Main Street.
Ward 1 resident Benita Hampton also shared concerns about her neighborhood.
“We’ve got armadillos running down the road and abandoned houses they’re going into,” she said of Dr. Martin Luther King Street.
She talked about overgrown grass, dilapidated houses and vegetation growing up utility poles.
Cain said the city is working to address several concerns.
“We are enhancing [city inspector] Roy Haynes, who will be a badge carrying, ticket book carrying official for the city,” he said of plans to make him a code enforcement officer. “If there’s not any teeth behind it, I think you’re going to find out that’s what we’ve been living in for years.”
Mayor Charles Scott encouraged more citizens to participate in citywide cleanup days and report issues to the city.
During citizen input, Albert Barker asked about the city’s position in collecting discarded tires. Scott said the city has collected them, even though it’s not supposed to, in order to improve the looks.
Engineering work
Engineer Dustin Dabbs explained a three-phase program initiated last year to update some of the city’s building codes. He said, like several neighboring cities, Aberdeen has utilized the 2018 International Building Codes, and the goal is to use the 2024 codes after they are released.
“Part two of that was to update the comprehensive plan. What we really needed was a zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations because those are the things we work with every day. Those things haven’t been updated since the late ‘70s or early ‘80s,” Dabbs said.
The third part of the program entails additional components for the comprehensive plan.
“We don’t want to create something that’s going to set on a shelf somewhere. We want to be very practical and utilize the resources that we need and only what we need,” he said.
He said more information will be presented to the board during upcoming meetings regarding the program.
Dabbs also said a prioritization plan is going to be implemented for drainage projects.
“We’ve got 10 to 12 that have been on our list for a while. We’re hoping there’s going to be some additional ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money. We’re going to work with Three Rivers and see. We want to optimize our opportunity so if additional money comes online, we’ve got projects that are ready to go,” he said.
During citizen input, Marianne and Bobby Butler, who live alongside Walters Drive, asked for an update regarding drainage work for their street. She has appeared before the board numerous times to address the issue.
“We have spent out of pocket to try to alleviate our portion of it and have brought in truckload after truckload of dirt to build up our backyard,” she said of issues regarding water coming from nearby Meadowlane Drive. “The city has done nothing with the ditches, which is backing up in the driveway again.”
Scott said an engineer is working on four projects, and there are plans to do the work.
Transit X
Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group CEO/Chief Partnership Officer Michelle Thomas asked for the board’s direction regarding transportation pod company Transit X’s interest in the former Holley Performance building. She said her company is at an impasse by not knowing if the city wants to move forward or not.
The scope of the project includes providing transportation pods for the city and manufacturing them.
“The question was asked if we have to have both pieces of this project to go forward, and the answer was given you needed both parts. We discussed clearly at this point in time, as far as the parts, overhead and everything, we’re not ready for it. We are ready for the jobs. The point was also made that in order to create jobs, you have to have a need for the resource. At this point in time, that need has not been clearly identified,” Scott said.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday said the board hasn’t brought any jobs for the city, and several citizens commute to jobs in neighboring cities.
“You’re not going to know if a player is a great player unless you let him shoot the ball. We’re not shooting the ball here. We are bouncing the ball around on the court, and nobody’s making any type of shots. It’s costing us zero dollars to let this company come in,” he said.
Cain raised concerns about wording in Transit X’s memorandum of understanding pertaining to releasing right of way the city doesn’t own.
“We don’t have the right to do some of the stuff that is required, and I am voting no until it’s satisfied and pinpoint and there’s nobody in this city that will suffer one dime,” he said.
Discussion was continued in executive session, but no action was taken afterwards.
