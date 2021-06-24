ABERDEEN – During its June 15 meeting, the board of aldermen granted permission for three volunteer-driven projects to improve Odd Fellows Cemetery and honor a former public official with no costs to the city.
Individual aldermen presented requests to honor late Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle with a scholarship and revamped memorial garden in his name, repair the cemetery’s maintenance building and add aesthetics to the Odd Fellows’ entranceway.
The Chief Randle Memorial Garden will be in an already landscaped rose bed in front of the Aberdeen Police Department.
“Right above that there’s an awning, and there’s nothing written on that wall. This group would like to be able to put a sign on that wall and they will pay for it,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes. “On the sidewalk, there is going to be a little kiosk with a photo of Chief Randle in three different settings that depicts him as a chief of police, a soldier and as a man. It’s got a brief history as well written by his family.”
He mentioned the opportunity to have cobblestones honoring late members of Aberdeen law enforcement such as former Chief Brent Coleman and E.K. Wilson in the area as well.
Haynes did not specify members of the group wanting to do the project. However, he said a scholarship headed up by Toni Reece will be set up in Randle’s memory for students wanting to pursue law enforcement careers.
As far as Odd Fellows Cemetery improvements, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said Amy Bales has a group of volunteers willing to work on the maintenance building.
“She has volunteered her time and has people who will work on the roof and provide material and all,” he said. “It’s things like that when you’re running the city right and being respectful as aldermen and alderwomen that people reach out to you and take their time, efforts and resources to do something that’s really personal to them that’s trying to help the City of Aberdeen. I thank her for reaching out and offering to do that.”
During his input, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen said Walter and Joan Lann want to repaint and redo the cemetery’s entrance at their own expense.
“All they’re asking for is permission, and they’ll take care of it from start to finish,” he said.
After discussion of a separate item, the board approved 3-2 for a beautification project for downtown landscaping. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Haynes voted against, noting they didn’t know how the $5,000 cost will be provided.
A clean audit
Matt Wood, a partner in the accounting firm ATA of Jackson, Tennessee, gave an audit report of the common city and electric department budgets, saying the city is financially healthy. He said expenditures in public works decreased due to grants and less spending and noted the biggest change was within electric department’s expenditures.
“We decreased $1.6 million. Almost every electric department that is regulated by TVA signed a long-term partnership agreement with TVA. That caused our expenditures, rates and costs to be held steadier than in previous years. We’ll see that going forward as well. In every single TVA entity we’ve audited this year, there’s been a 10 percent decrease in costs with a related 10 percent decrease in revenue,” he said.
In an unrelated Aberdeen Electric Department item later in the meeting, the board refrained from action regarding renovations for the front of the office but approved to take steps in getting prices for a potential new building.
General manager Lamarcus Thompson said a new electric department building could be located at Stinson Industrial Park, adding roof leaks are posing issues including mold in the current building.
“I feel like once we get out there and put a power line up, other companies are waiting on someone to go out and put a power line out there, so it may be eye candy drawing more people in,” he said.
Allen said the cost of roof repair to the current building is $100,000. Thompson said a new location would also offer more space to better store equipment.
Money matters and more
With the special election for the new police chief July 6, the board unanimously approved a starting salary of $55,000 for the person elected. Randle, who was in his fourth term, received several salary increases through the years, and Allen did research through the Stennis Institute of Government to gather police chief pay scales for cities of similar populations as Aberdeen and to come up with an average salary.
“When I see the current salary, it is comparable to or higher than Florence, Forest, Grenada, Louisville, Moss Point, Clarksdale, so that salary far exceeds our population,” he said.
After discussion, the board approved 3-2 to advertise for a mayor’s secretary. Haynes voiced his concerns early on regarding potential pay and responsibilities, but city attorney Bob Faulks clarified the board was strictly voting to advertise for the position. He added pay and responsibilities are the board’s decisions to make. Haynes and Garth voted against advertising for the position.
Aldermen approved line items for General Young Park improvements, which include resurfacing courts, fencing, portable goals and bleachers and playground equipment, totaling approximately $105,000. The anticipated cost for shading structures is $130,000. The city was previously awarded $250,000 through a Mississippi Development Authority CAP loan.
Mayor Charles Scott recently met with Mike Clayborne, president of the CREATE Foundation, who briefed him on reconnecting with the McFarlane Fund.
“The board has been reestablished and over the next few days, we’ll have our first meeting where we can actually distribute various funds to various educational entities once they apply for the funds,” he said.
During his input, Haynes shared citizen concerns about potholes and sinkholes in his ward that are increasing in size and sidewalks in need of repair.
Allen asked about a drainage project alongside Walters Drive, and the board approved for engineer Dustin Dabbs to do a redesign for the project before readvertising. Dabbs and Scott said American Rescue Plan funding could possibly be used for the Walters Drive project.
Scott said another COVID-19 vaccination event is planned for June 29, and Aberdeen High School students will produce a video series with members of the community to encourage more citizens to get vaccinated.
Aldermen tabled action regarding a relationship between the city and the Prairie Rural Community Development Club until members of the club could appear before the board to present their needs.
Scott spoke about the possibility of starting a business incubator downtown, which is being steered by Lu-Ellen Childress. A meeting was planned for the next day between interested business owners and a representative from the University of Southern Mississippi.
“It’s basically Aberdeen establishing small businesses with mentorship attached to it. Therefore, instead of one business paying for all of the products they need, it’s a group of businesses coming together and sharing those items almost like a co-op,” he said.
Aldermen approved a proclamation from Gov. Tate Reeves to observe Independence Day on July 5, meaning city offices will be closed that day.