ABERDEEN – Aberdeen city leaders approved an opportunity dealing with a new debt collection system Oct. 15 local governments across the state are considering.
“Recently the legislature passed legislation for cities and counties to put in for municipal and county debt. If somebody owes the city fines or old water monies, then we can send it in to the State of Mississippi and if they have income tax due to them, they can take it and give us what’s left,” said city clerk Jackie Benson.
Aldermen passed a resolution in agreement to the program and appointed Benson as the designee to present information to the state on behalf of Aberdeen. Cities and counties are not the collecting agents in the program.
Earlier in the month, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors discussed a similar program, which is through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Revenue, but did not take any action.
The city followed suit with the state in lifting its burn ban, following recent rains. Citizens still need a permit to burn.
In other business, aldermen approved to write off $52,358.49 to be deemed uncollectable to Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG) fund 87 for accounting purposes.
“They’re still collecting some of them, but our auditor has asked us to move those to a different column,” Benson said.
The board also approved an amendment to the 2019 budget, as administration and finance was the only budget that was over due to an increase in professional fees associated with the street paving and sidewalk improvement program, matching grant expenses for the street project and M&O Depot, electricity bills split with the county on the former Holley Performance building due to its closing, an increase on telephone expenses and unexpected repairs to a weather warning siren. The total amount is $241,784.19.
“Whenever you have any department exceed its budget by 10 percent, you have to publish notice in the newspaper for the public. Overall, you were in compliance with the full budget,” said city attorney Bob Faulks.
The board approved the low bid of $17,460 from Barnett Painting to paint City Hall. The city received five bids, and the other four were in the $40,000 range.
“Mr. Barnett said he was comfortable with his bid and can do it for that price,” Benson said. “We did get some money through the department of archives and history up to $15,000, so the Lord has blessed us on that.”
Aldermen reappointed Eddie Buchanan, Terry Smith and Dorothy Wilson Overton to the Aberdeen Housing Authority Board of Directors. They were the only people to apply.
Mayor Maurice Howard asked if the board had the opportunity to review a mandate dealing with trash, but board members said they didn’t receive it. He said he’d get copies out for a vote at the next meeting in November.
“The guys at sanitation have been having some difficulties with picking up certain types of trash, so I was thinking we can put a statement out to the public so they can understand what they need to do with their trash,” Howard said.
The board approved costs totaling $14,740 for water well #6 alongside Meadowlane Drive to be rehabilitated. Aldermen also approved to solicit bids for a drainage project alongside Walters Drive and to video inside piping underneath High Extended at Glendale Drive to determine issues causing the road to sink.
Park and recreation department head Michelle Stewart said drive-by and donate fundraisers, as of early last week, generated a little more than $4,000 to go towards improvements at General Young Park. Another fundraiser was planned for Oct. 19.
The board approved to put speed bumps on Evergreen and Woodcrest drives, with Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington voting against.
There was discussion about purchasing a trailer for the public works department, but no action was taken due to the lack of competitive quotes.