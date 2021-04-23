ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting April 13, the board of aldermen circled back on action from its previous meeting regarding a reduction in pay for those working elections.
Following an executive session during its April 6 meeting, the board approved to set a base pay of $75 for poll workers, election commissioners and members of the resolution board for serving during the recent special-called election and runoff for the mayor’s race.
It was a decrease from $125 normally paid to election workers. During that meeting, aldermen approved extra pay for receiving/returning managers and those who attend election classes.
“Looking back at the past pay they’ve had, I see no reason for them to have their pay cut,” said Aberdeen Election Commissioner Lee Turnage. “It’s really hard to get poll workers to work for $75 a day.”
Several election workers were present, and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said the meeting was to give all parties involved an opportunity to clear up any misunderstandings.
Haynes said it would’ve been nice for the board to have the rate of pay when it approved for the recent special-called mayor’s race, but Turnage said it was never addressed.
“It was an assumption that we knew what that was, but something was wrong,” Haynes said.
Debbie Walker, who spoke on behalf of poll workers, said the reduction in pay was unfair to them. Haynes made a motion, seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, to give each poll worker, election commissioner and member of the resolution an additional $50 per election.
In other business, aldermen approved to purchase three outfitted police cars.