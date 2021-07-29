ABERDEEN – During its July 20 meeting, the board of aldermen voted 4-1 on action that could potentially bring forth improvements to the Port of Aberdeen.
Engineering firm Neel-Schaffer was approved to request a grant for $4 million through the Maritime Administration’s port infrastructure development program. The cost is not to exceed $19,000 for required work.
“Our objective is to finish the rail spur. If we get the grant, we can,” said Mayor Charles Scott after the meeting.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull expressed his excitement about the possibility of port improvements.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voted against the item.
Questions regarding nepotism
During her input, Garth made a motion regarding a change of job title and pay upgrade for Akela McNairy, which did not receive a second.
“I have issues with us changing the title to get around the issue, which is the nepotism,” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
She asked city attorney Bob Faulks to explain previous conversation about the matter. He said he provided copies of the nepotism statute and an attorney general’s opinion discussing implications of the statute for employees named court clerk.
He also provided the statute describing consequences to any governmental authority related within the third degree to the employee employed in one of the five positions prohibited by the nepotism statute.
“We had discussion about the title of this particular employee, and I suggested her title be court secretary rather than some other position. Also, I was uncertain if that would remedy all potential issues or not,” Faulks said.
Allen said McNairy is a good employee and he doesn’t want to lose her but has concerns with changing the title due to the law being specific about certain titles.
“I feel like us changing the name – it’s like, ‘A rose by any other name is still a rose.’ We can call it a spaceship, but she’s still related to you and is still in that same job. My concern is we’d violate the law,” he said.
Garth asked for the matter to be taken into executive session.
In other business
Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins’ request was approved for late police chief Henry Randle’s badge number to be retired.
“The chief’s number normally is 701 but since he died as the chief, I would like to retire that badge number and have the board retire it so nobody else can get that number, and the next chief can start at 702,” he said.
Board members approved the hiring of a new police officer and to advertise for four certified officers. Dobbins said the positions are for school resource officers and a housing authority officer.
In another school matter, Garth said the board of aldermen should have made an appointment to the Aberdeen School Board in January and suggested taking applications for that position and also for another school board position coming open in upcoming months.
Scott said a COVID-19 vaccination event is planned for Aug. 7 at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, with another planned for Aug. 13 and 14 at the park and recreation building.
“It will align with another event that is a rental support program,” he said. “The first time this event was held was down in Jackson and covered the south. Aberdeen will serve as a regional site for this event.”
Garth also expressed she has received calls about the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department, asking who is manning the gym while youth are present.
Before the board approved claims, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes asked about an update on the privately owned Odd Fellows East Cemetery, which could potentially become city property.
“Currently, we’re waiting on a document to verify authority with the cemetery to where we can move forward on him suggesting he wants to turn the cemetery over to the city. Until we can get that document, we’re still at a standstill,” Scott said.
Devaull said he has received several calls about mowing at the cemetery but said the contractor will get caught up after rains slow down.
Also during his input, Devaull said his employer, Tronox, committed to donating school supplies and uniforms to the Aberdeen School District. He has plans to reach out to neighboring industries throughout the region to ask if they’d like to donate also.
Haynes asked for an update on sidewalk repair in front of Belle-Shivers Middle School, and Scott said Hanna Contracting has been notified and will address it.
The board approved for contracts for the rental of the High Street Community Center and the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department’s gym to be picked up through park and rec. instead of through the city clerk’s office.
After discussion, aldermen approved to officially eliminate two part-time positions through animal control to allow for Larry Jackson to go from part-time to full-time status.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom asked for the city to cut some of the bigger limbs hanging over various streets and utility lines throughout town.
“Before winter, if we have ice like we had this past winter, they’re going to have a real disaster,” she said.
Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Lamarcus Thompson said several utility lines in question don’t have anything to do with electric lines. He is trying to get in touch with right of way crews from other utility providers to address the issue.