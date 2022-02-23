ABERDEEN – Whether or not a new nightclub will be allowed along the Highway 45 bypass will be the decision of the board of aldermen next month. During its Feb. 22 meeting, aldermen approved a March 15 public hearing date for the proposed club, with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voting against.
City inspector Roy Haynes said the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission approved earlier this month for a three-acre site to go forward in being rezoned from R-1, which is residential, to C-2, which is commercial. The site is south of the Highway 8 exit, in an area west of the Treas Lake and Meadowlane subdivisions.
“It’s my understanding that it will have to be in writing that he will have to have his own security force. I think he’s using off-duty police and county sheriff’s office as security and he’s only serving the crowd that’s 31 and over if I’m not mistaken,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes.
In a separate building matter, aldermen approved final action to close on the Stevens Auction Company property for the electric department’s new location. The cost is $280,526, and the purchase was to be made the following morning.
Aldermen tabled action for an upgrade cost for parking gate entries at the former Holley Performance building for semi-truck parking.
Offering treatment
A new alcohol and drug treatment/anger management course, being held at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church, began last week led by certified instructors Ernie and Janice Bruwell.
“People will be sent to us by judges and probation officers, but it’s not just for that. It’s also for the community. If someone has a loved one that’s been involved in this and wants to learn more and how to help them, we’re here for them. We’re here for anyone,” he said.
There’s no cost for the 24-session course. He said the course will be ongoing and will meet Thursdays from 6 until 7 p.m.
“There are four certified instructors, and it will be a real help I believe for the community. It’s faith based,” he said.
City official input
While Haynes said during open session he had items for executive session, his motion after the closed door session for Mayor Charles Scott's salary to be reduced by $15,000 died due to the lack of a second.
Odom passed along a question on behalf of the Aberdeen Election Commission regarding pay for time associated with 2021’s Ward 1 alderman election contest and previous investigations.
City attorney Bob Faulks said he has been in communication with the state attorney general and secretary of state’s offices about the matter and said there are legal technicalities about paying some of the requested money.
“I need to ask for an advisory opinion. I don’t know if they’re going to give us a favorable answer,” he said.
Faulks said some of the requested compensation links back to previous state investigations regarding former city officials.
“There have been all kinds of investigative agencies crawling all over us, and they’ve talked to all those people and have billed us for meeting with all those investigative agencies. We have never run across that before,” he said.
Faulks added the election commissioners were paid for last year’s special elections for the Ward 1 alderman, mayoral and police chief races.
During his input, Haynes said he was asked when the city would repair part of Meridian Street after it was temporarily closed and patched for utility work.
“That is one of our major thoroughfares, and people drive through there going and coming. Having to go over that rough edge now is beginning to be a nuisance. If we’ve already repaired the water leak, let’s repair the street so it’s passable,” he said.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull stressed the need for people to not park on Hardy Street near General Young Park due to safety concerns, saying the police department will start issuing tickets.
During her input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said this year’s Pilgrimage, which is April 1-2, will include more tours and outdoor activities. Details will be posted on www.aberdeenpilgrimage.org after they’re finalized.
Haynes also said during his input he received a call from a person who said she was denied an opportunity to rent the park and recreation department gym due to previously scheduled events, which never happened.
“If we’re going to deny our citizens access to it then we should also put it to use. If we’re not going to use it, we should allow our citizens to use it,” he said.
During her input, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth asked about a police officer need for new radios, and Scott said the city will be receiving new MSWIN radios.
In other business, the board approved to appoint David Ewing and Janyth Dalrymple to three-year terms on the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission.
Aldermen also approved for city employees Tash White, Melissa Moore and Jason Roberson, who are Mayor’s Youth Council advisors, to travel to the group’s leadership summit at Delta State University. They will also serve as chaperones.
While an item regarding using Pepsi as the city’s vending company was again on the agenda, there was no action following discussion during open session. However, following an executive session, the contract passed after a 2-2 vote, which Scott broke.
Devaull and Odom voted in favor of the contract, and Garth and Haynes voted against, with Ward 5 Alderman John Allen abstaining.