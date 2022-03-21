ABERDEEN – Following higher than expected bids for dock improvements at the port, members of the board of aldermen took action during a special-called meeting March 9 to readjust the plan.
The city was awarded a $450,430 Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant last September for dock facility upgrades. A bid opening March 3 indicated prices ranging from $959,602 to $1,436,410 for the work, with the biggest portion devoted to dolphin repairs.
“The way things are right now, prices are very inflated. On top of that, the work is a lot more expensive than we thought it would be,” said William Sanford of engineering firm Neel-Schaffer.
He said dolphin repairs have to be done from the water and require the cost of bringing in a barge to work from, in addition to material and labor.
Between speaking with contractors and others at Neel-Schaffer, Sanford said it was determined the best approach is to pull dolphin repairs from the base bid for the project and reassigning them as an alternate.
Aldermen approved to reject all bids and re-advertise for the dock repairs with the modifications. Scott said it’s important to take action now in order to stay within the timeline of the project. Sanford expects bids to be opened April 14 and for work to still begin this summer.
Scott has talked to county officials about the possibility of any help that could be provided.
Aldermen also approved for Neel-Schaffer to submit another MDOT multimodal grant application for the next grant cycle.
Board members approved a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for as much as $750,000. If awarded, it would require a 10 percent match, and Mayor Charles Scott said American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be used for the matching funds. Action to pursue the grant also included advertising for engineering services.
In other business, aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding in support of planned improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital.
The county and city have a lease-agreement with the hospital, and the total available amount in the fund is $889,000, which can be used for improvements such as heating and cooling upgrades.
“It’s the tenant paying rent, and the city and county are the landlords and the hospital is the tenant,” said city attorney Bob Faulks of the lease-agreement.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen said the excess of funding after heating and cooling costs will still be significant.
“That will give us around $600,000 in the bank in case we need a rainy day fund, so to speak,” he said. City and county officials have also discussed using ARPA funds for more infrastructure improvements at the hospital.
Scott presented architectural designs showing renditions of exterior improvements, which could potentially include exterior lighting, facade upgrades, a roundabout and new trees and landscaping.
“Those costs by estimation are between $180,000 and $210,000, understanding it will have to be bid out and the price may be different but they have committed to pay for that,” Scott said of hospital ownership.