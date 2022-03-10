ABERDEEN – City officials discussed a way March 1 to improve streets by either repairs or resurfacing.
The board of aldermen ultimately voted unanimously for city engineer Dustin Dabbs to update the citywide street survey and present a cost estimate, which will later lead to the board’s decision to possibly use the city’s allocation in internet sales tax revenue to fund improvements.
“We’re looking to get basically $250,000 this year. In 2023, we’re supposed to get up to 100 percent. These are the funds that would be paying for it and we wouldn’t have to get a regular bond,” said Mayor Charles Scott of internet sales tax revenue in early discussion.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen anticipates the city to receive close to $320,000 annually through internet sales tax.
“That would pay it off, and there would be zero increase in taxes,” he said.
The three thoroughfares mentioned for consideration of repair during last week’s meeting were Highway 8, Meridian Street and Matubba Street. Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes thinks board members should work together to compile a list of priority streets in each ward.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull noted the number of potholes he has seen throughout town, and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom said she wants to get as many streets repaired as possible.
“You have more anticipated sales tax revenue coming in and you can pay for more bonds than that. In prior street bond issues, we’ve had very generic language. We didn’t name specific streets so if you wanted to add an amount to that, you could do that,” said city attorney Bob Faulks.
Last month, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors began initial steps in the process to pursue bonds through internet sales tax for road and bridge repairs.
If aldermen decide to move forward with bonds raised through internet sales tax, it will entail work by a bond attorney, adoption of a resolution of intent and a public hearing.
In a separate bond matter, aldermen approved money transfers from previous bonds with debts that were satisfied to the common city general fund, the electric department’s general fund and the water department’s general fund.
Later in the week, there was a bid opening for dock facilities upgrades at the port. Three companies, Gregory Construction, Ausbern Construction Company and Phillips Contracting Company, submitted total bids ranging from $959,602 to $1,436,410. The matter will be addressed at next week's aldermen meeting.
Monroe Regional Hospital project
Officials from the city and county governments have been in discussion with Monroe Regional Hospital leadership about a potential improvement project, and aldermen approved last week to move forward with its part with further details to be worked out at a later date.
“The hospital has been doing excellent with this new organization. There’s a lot of good stuff that’s been going on. The discussion us and the county have had is to help them to renovate both the facade on the outside and also do internal work that needs to be done. This will help them solicit more specialized doctors,” Scott said.
According to discussion in previous board of supervisors meetings, the city and county would be responsible for internal improvements such as water and electricity, and the hospital would be responsible for the exterior improvements.
In addition to American Rescue Plan Act funds that could be used, Scott said there’s a lease account that could be used for the project.
In other business
Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council and one its sponsors, Tash White, recapped a recent leadership conference they attended at Delta State University. Students said the experience was educational and inspirational.
City clerk Melissa Moore, who is also a sponsor, said the youth council put on a mental health skit.
“Just to see emotionally what a lot of these students are going through, you don’t have a clue,” she said. “These kids are really dealing with some stuff. As parents and adults, you need to pay more close attention to them.”
Aberdeen Visitor Bureau Director Tina Robbins gave a report on the city’s approximately 10 references in the new Mississippi tour guide. She also recapped the latest sales tax diversion to municipalities report, which was reflective of December purchases.
“Our promotional campaign of Christmas in Aberdeen, which included digital and print ads promoting events throughout the month of December, was very successful. The sales tax revenue increased by $10,000 over 2020, which reflected an increased spending of $150,000,” she said.
For upcoming events, Robbins said there will be a citywide cleanup day March 19 from 8 until 10 a.m., and the Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion will be held July 1, 2 and 4, concluding with a fireworks show.
Aldermen approved AT&T’s request to install fiber optics hubs alongside S Meridian Street to provide for residences and businesses.
Haynes asked during his input for volleyball nets to be moved back to Newberger Park. He and Devaull both complimented the public works department for cleaning curbs and ditches.
After an executive session, aldermen approved for the park and recreation department to host a banquet for players and coaches but not for the city to fund it.