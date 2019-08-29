ABERDEEN – It’s been three years since Aberdeen Lake has hosted a state federation bass tournament, and the board of aldermen was approached Aug. 20 with a request for its support to bring the revenue-producing opportunity back next spring.
“Most time when we have it in Aberdeen or Columbus, we have 75 to 100 boats. When it goes to south to central Jackson or on the coast, they don’t turn out as well. They say they’re better received in the north, and y’all roll out the red carpet,” said David Flippo of the Mississippi Bass Federation.
He said the tournament is scheduled for the week of March 21 of next year.
He said if Aberdeen was to host a tournament, anglers from the Tennessee state line to the Mississippi Gulf Coast would be in town for four days for the tournament, with fishermen coming to pre-fish ahead of time and practice even before then.
“A lot of people schedule their vacation around this tournament,” said Coy Flynn, who has acted as a liaison between city and Mississippi Bass Federation officials with previous tournaments.
The city has made money available in the past for components associated with hosting the state fishing tournaments. Aldermen approved to take the matter under advisement since they are still finalizing the city’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget ahead of approval next month.
Mayor Maurice Howard suggested the city allocate $5,000, but the board voted for the matter to remain under advisement.
In other business, aldermen discussed downtown parking regarding a request on behalf of Caring Hearts, an adult daycare which occupies the former BancorpSouth location downtown, for two handicap parking spots.
Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington made a motion for the city commit to assigning two spots adjacent to the existing handicap access, which is close to Caring Hearts.
During citizen input, Joyce Vasser asked for donations for the annual Bowling for St. Jude event being held in Tupelo Sept. 28. She said there will also be a 50-inch television raffle, and all the money raised goes to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
She is looking for teams of four bowlers to participate and said any donations will be accepted.
In other business, aldermen approved a motion to accept the low bid of $12,803 from Brown and Son Heating and Air for an air conditioning unit for the electric department and a motion to sell two city-owned pieces of property to Westlake for $19,800.